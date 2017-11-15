UCSB Goes Cold Down Stretch, Falls 70-62 at Pitt

College Basketball

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – For 37 minutes on Wednesday night, it looked like the UC Santa Barbara basketball team was going to achieve something that no Gaucho team has achieved in nearly three decades: beat an ACC team.

Visiting UCSB, which led the University of Pittsburgh for virtually all of the first half and most of the second half, took its final advantage at 57-56 on an offensive rebound and put-back by Ami Lakoju with 3:02 remaining in the game. But the Panthers ended the game on a 14-5 run for a 70-62 Regional Round Game in the Progressive Legends Classic at the Petersen Events Center.

"I'm proud of our guys because I thought we played hard and competed for 40 minutes," said head coach Joe Pasternack. "When you let an opportunity like this slip away, it's hard. But we'll learn from it and get back after it."

The Gauchos (1-1) played an outstanding first half and, when senior Gabe Vincent made the third of his three 3-point baskets with 1:30 left, they claimed their biggest lead of the game, 37-27. They still led 38-29, when Pitt's Ryan Luther made a long three from the top of the arc to pull his team within 38-32 at the break.

After making 8-of-15 threes in the first 20 minutes, including three apiece by sophomore Max Heidegger and Vincent, UCSB went cold in the second half.

"We're a good 3-point shooting team, " Pasternack said. "But we really struggled in the second half. If you combine that with what we did at the free-throw line tonight and it just makes it tough to win, especially on the road."

The Gauchos made just 2-of-15 3-point attempts in the final 20 minutes, both by Leland King II who finished with a team-high 22 points to go along with eight rebounds. They also hit just 10 out of their 22 free throw attempts.

After shooting 50.0% in the first half, the Panthers also had their issues from the field in the second half as they made just 8-of-20 shots overall and 3-for-10 from 3-point range. The difference was at the free throw line where they made 21-of-25 overall, including a sizzling 19-of-22 in the second half.

"Give them credit, they made some adjustments at halftime and I thought they came out and really covered us in the second half," Pasternack said. "But we also missed some open looks, some shots that we've been making."

Despite the loss, UCSB had several areas to be pleased, committing just eight turnovers and winning the rebound battle, 43-35. The Gauchos also fought their way to 19 offensive rebounds.

"Jalen (Canty) and Jarriesse (Blackmon) really went hard to the offensive glass," Pasternack said. "That's just great effort. When we start making more layups that type of effort will pay off."

Jalen Canty finished with 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, six offensive. Blackmon was scoreless, but had seven rebounds in 16 minutes, including four on the offensive end.

Heidegger, who started his second straight game at the point in place of injured Marcus Jackson, finished with 13 points, six assists and four rebounds. Vincent had 10 points and three assists.

The Panthers, who had four players in double-figures, were paced by Jared Wilson-Frame and Jonathan Milligan with 14 points apiece. Luther finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

UCSB will continue play in the Progressive Legends Classic on Friday, Nov. 17 when it travels to the Lone Star State to face No. 16 Texas A&M in College Station. The game between the Gauchos and Aggies will tip-off at 5:00 p.m. (PST) and can be heard live on UCSBgauchos.com and seen on the SEC Network Plus.