UCSB Goes Winless in 3 Matches at Baylor Volleyball Tournament

College Volleyball

The UCSB women's volleyball team finished play at the Baylor Tournament with a 3-0 loss to the hosts on Sunday afternoon at the Ferrell Center. The set scores were 25-19, 25-12, 25-14.

Making her debut as an outside for UCSB, senior Sydney Bast (normally a defensive specialist) finished with a team-high nine kills on Sunday. Junior libero Emilia Petrachi was the Gauchos' top defensive producer with 16 digs, giving her 54 digs for the weekend. Chloe Allen had six kills and seven digs.

Baylor (2-1) was led by the twin threat of Shelly Fanning and Yossiana Pressley, who finished with 13 kills apiece. Fanning hit a torrid .765.

UCSB looks to bounce back next weekend at the Utah State Tournament in Logan, Utah. The Gauchos open against Montana State at 3 p.m. PT on Friday before taking on Pacific and Utah State in a Saturday doubleheader.