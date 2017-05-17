UCSB Golf Finishes One of Its Best Seasons in Program History

Golf

STANFORD — UC Santa Barbara shot its best round at the NCAA Men's Golf Stanford Regional and finish in 11th-place with a final total score of 874.

The Gauchos shot an 8-over par 288 on Wednesday, carded a 34-over for the tournament, 14 shots better than 12th-place Sacramento State and 25 better than South Dakota State. They finished seven shots behind 10th-place Ohio State and eight back of Ohio State.

Freshman Brett Bennett and junior Zach Smith each shot a 1-over par 71 in the final round to lead UCSB. Nick Swanson finished with a 2-over par 72. Swanson and Bennett each finished with a 5-over 215 to tie for 33rd-place in the field of 75. Smith recorded a 9-over 219 to tie for 54th, while Brandon Bauman was tied for 65th at 16-over par and Willy Moffly tied for 68th at 17-over.

Stanford and Baylor tied for the regional title at 17-under par, 12 shots ahead of Pepperdine. That trio of schools will be joined by Oklahoma (-3) and North Carolina (+3) in advancing to the NCAA Championship

Oklahoma's Brad Dalke carded a 12-under par 198 to win medalist honors at the regional.

The 11th-place finish at the Stanford Regional completes one of the finest seasons in UCSB golf history. The Gauchos won a school-record five tournament championships, including a record three in a row to end the regular season. They won their first Big West Conference championship since 1998 and advanced to the postseason for the first time since 1999.

Following the regular season, Smith, Bauman and Bennett were all selected First Team All-Big West, Brett Bennett was named the league's Freshman of the Year, and Steve Lass was named Big West Coach of the Year. Finally, impressively, UCSB didn't have a senior among its top-six players, all of whom could return in 2017-18.