Track & Field

UCSB Golfers Finish Strong, Win Invitational at Sandpiper

By UCSB Sports Information | April 17, 2018 | 8:16 p.m.

Taking advantage of calmer conditions, Matt Moomjian and Nick Swanson each shot a 1-under par 71, tying for the second lowest score in the final round of the UCSB Intercollegiate Tournament and leading the Gauchos to a 13-stroke victory over second-place Long Beach State on Tuesday at Sandpiper Golf Course.

UCSB led by four shots after two rounds but had an outstanding final day, nine shots better than the second-place 49ers, to pull away for a 13-shot win.

Moomjian, who briefly led the tournament during the third round, finished second with a 6-over par 222, two shots off the pace set by the individual medalist Joe Fryer of Long Beach who carded a 4-over 220. Swanson and teammate Brandon Bauman tied for third at 8-over par. Brett Bennett finished ninth at 16-over, Tyler See was 12th at 18-over, and Willy Moffly tied for 22nd at 21-over. Playing as an independent, UCSB's Ryan Cuencashot the low round of the day with a 2-under par 70.

After almost all the teams struggled through a wind-swept second round on Monday, Tuesday's final round was played in breezy, but bearable, conditions.

Another Big West school, Cal State Northridge, finished in third, 23 shots of the Gauchos' pace, while Weber State was 31 back. The Matadors' Tomas Skajem tied the UCSB duo of Bauman and Swanson for third-place with an 8-over par 224.

The tournament was UCSB's final tune-up for the 2018 Big West Championship. The Gauchos will look to defend their title when the nine league teams tee-off at the Industry Hills Golf Club on Sunday, April 29-Tuesday, May 1.

