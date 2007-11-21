UCSB Grateful for 74-69 Victory over USF

UCSB coach Bob Williams and his Gauchos have plenty to be thankful for after this week’s 74-69 win over the visiting University of San Francisco Dons. Alex Harris’ ailing thumb worked well enough for 27 healthy points in Tuesday’s win. Chris Devine‘s intervention inside held USF workhorse Dior Lowhorn to 21, while hitting 18 of his own. And six of eight freethrows dropped in the final minutes to seal the win.

Another workingman’s performance by the UCSB defense kept the heat on San Francisco all night and forced just enough turnovers, 21, to compensate for quite a few of their own, 23, and wear down the Dons.

Lowhorn, a 6’7", 230-pound transfer from Bobby Knight’s Texas Tech program, and averaging 25 a game, powered USF for the entire 40 minutes. UCSB’s answer was Devine, who went toe to toe with Lowhorn all the way. Devine’s 18 points included 5-7 from the freethrow line, many in the waning minutes as the Dons threatened.

Nedim Pajevic, UCSB’s 6’9" Bosnian bulk, also nailed freethrows late, splashing four of five on his way to 10 points and 10 rebouonds.