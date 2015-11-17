Friday, June 8 , 2018, 5:09 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
UCSB Guest Artist Recital Series Continues With Pianist Daniel Shapiro

By Barbara Scharf | November 17, 2015 | 9:00 a.m.

Pianist Daniel Shapiro will present a recital at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, as a part of the UCSB Guest Artist Recital series. The recital will be held in Karl Geiringer Hall, and admission is free.

Shapiro continues to gain recognition as a leading interpreter of Schubert, Mozart, Schumann, Brahms and Beethoven, as well as as a teacher and coach at the Cleveland Institute of Music.

He has given critically acclaimed recitals and concerto appearances across the U.S., and in Brazil, Europe, Korea and China. He has twice performed Beethoven's 32-sonata cycle, and his CD of Beethoven’s "Diabelli Variations" and DVDs of Schubert sonatas have received enthusiastic reviews.

He was a top prize winner of the William Kapell International Piano Competition, and also won the American Pianists Association Beethoven Fellowship Award.

Shapiro has given master classes in several of the leading conservatories of Korea, China and Hong Kong, and has also taught at many summer music festivals across the U.S., Canada and Italy.

His musicianship has also been enhanced and deepened by extensive collaboration with singers — listening to and working with them has been a source of tremendous inspiration.

He studied art song with Gwendolyn Koldofsky and opera with Natalie Limonick and was an opera and art song coach at UCLA.

A native of southern California, Shapiro began the study of piano at the age of six. His teachers have included Leon Fleisher, John Perry, Russell Sherman, Joanna Graudan and Reginald Stewart.

He studied at the University of Southern California and at the Peabody Conservatory, where he received his doctorate.

 

