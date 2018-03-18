Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 7:54 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

UCSB Held to One Hit by Pair of Sacramento State Pitchers

By Andrew Wagner, UCSB Sports Information | March 18, 2018 | 5:59 p.m.

Sacramento State starter Austin Root took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and teamed up with righty reliever Tanner Dalton to throw a combined one-hitter to beat UC Santa Barbara 2-0 in Sunday's series finale at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. 

The rubber match loss dropped UCSB's record to 6-11-1, while the visiting Hornets improved to 8-11. 

The offensive drought spoiled what was a brilliant collective pitching effort for the Gauchos, headlined by a stellar six-inning outing from senior right-hander Stevie Ledesma, who was making his first start of the 2018 season. 

Despite allowing a baserunner in every inning, Ledesma managed to hold Sac State off the board for the entirety of his start. The Hornets were able to get a runner to second in the second, third, and sixth innings, but each time Ledesma came up with big pitches to end the potential threat.

Sac State's best chance off Ledesma came in the third, with nine-hitter Bronson Grubbs getting into scoring position on a leadoff two-base error. However, Ledesma didn't even allow the runner to move to third, ending the inning by inducing two weakly-struck balls and then fielding a sharp comebacker for the third out. 

"Stevie was fantastic today, he came out and was in character from the start," said UCSB head coach Andrew Checketts. "He had a good fastball today and it looked like it had some solid movement on it from where we were, and he did a nice job with his slider as well."

After the Gauchos were already down, sophomore righty Shea Barry dominated the Hornets in the final two innings of the contest, using a tight slider to strike out the first four batters he faced and then getting the two last batters of the ninth to roll over to the left side. 

Sac State leadoff hitter Ian Dawkins provided the day's only runs, blasting a 1-2 offering from UCSB junior righty Alex Patterson over the left field netting for a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning. 

With a bouncer through the middle to open the last of the seventh, sophomore center fielder Tommy Jew was the sole Gaucho to get a hit in Sunday's contest. He moved to second on a ball in the dirt with Sam Cohen at the plate, but the Gauchos couldn't come up with a clutch hit to bring him in. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 