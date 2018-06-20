UCSB Hires New Goalkeeper Coach

UCSB men’s soccer head coach Tim Vom Steeg announced Monday that he has hired Stuart Dobson as new goalkeeper coach for the defending Big West Conference champion Gauchos on Monday. In addition to working with UCSB’s keepers, Dobson will serve as goalkeeper director for the Santa Barbara Soccer Club.
Dobson spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with FC Pennsylvania, one of the premiere club squads in the Philadelphia area. He is also the current goalkeeping coach for the New Jersey Ironmen of the Major Indoor Soccer League (MISL), where he worked with former U.S. National Team captain and Major League Soccer MVP Tony Meola.
A native of England, Dobson moved to the United States at age 21 to attend the University of Portland, where he succeeded eventual U.S. National Team goalkeeper Kasey Keller. Dobson entertained a 15-year professional career as a goalkeeper playing both in the United States and England.
Ryan Hall is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.