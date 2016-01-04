UCSB History Associates Presents Lecture on Ancient Grecian City Emporion

Advice

UCSB History Associates is proud to present “The City of Emporion: The Ancient Greeks in Spain,” a lecture by Frank Frost, USCB professor emeritus of ancient Greek history, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016.

Early in the sixth century B.C., a group from the Greek city-state of Phokaia established a trading post on the Catalan coast not far from present-day Barcelona. It eventually became a major military base and trading center for the expansion of the Roman Empire.

Using the work of archaeologists supplemented by his own photographs made during several trips to the region, Frost will tell the story of this remarkable and little-studied place.

In addition to being a professor emeritus, Frost is also a jazz pianist, underwater archaeologist, novelist, memoirist and former Santa Barbara County Supervisor.

His books include Plutarch’s Themistocles: a Historical Commentary (1980), Greek Society (5th ed., 1996), Dead Philadelphians (1999)​ and Bay to Breakers (2002).

The event is sponsored by UCSB History Associates, a membership organization created in 1987 with the dual purpose of connecting UCSB History Department faculty with the community and raising money to support graduate training in history at UCSB.

History Associates has raised more than half a million dollars in support for present and former graduate students who are teaching across the United States and abroad, and it regularly raises more than $50,000 a year for graduate and undergraduate student support.

History Associates’ annual program of lunches and lectures bring together award-winning UCSB history faculty and interested members of the Santa Barbara community.

In recent years the organization has grown to more than 200 members.

Recipients of its support have gone on to win major doctoral and postdoctoral awards and academic positions in the United States and abroad.

— Anne Petersen is the publicity chair for the UCSB History Associates.