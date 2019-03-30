UCSB Holds Off Cal State Fullerton to Win Big West Opener

Baseball

UC Santa Barbara used a four-run sixth inning to take a commanding 7-1 lead over Cal State Fullerton and, despite a strong comeback attempt from the Titans, the Gauchos held on to secure a 7-6 victory in both teams first league matchup of the year.

Friday's win is the Gauchos' first series-opening win at Fullerton since 2001. UCSB hasn't taken a series win at Fullerton since 2007.

Santa Barbara really looked in control throughout the evening. In the first, an Eric Yang single, a Tommy Jew walk and a Thomas Rowan single loaded the bases up with just one out. Armani Smith would bring home a run with a sac fly in the next at-bat to give UCSB a 1-0 lead.

Southpaw Ben Brecht found himself in a bit of trouble in the second. The junior walked the first batter then allowed two singles. Facing a no-out, bases-loaded situation, Brecht managed to work around the jam and gave up just one run.

UCSB would add one run each in the fourth and fifth innings to go up 3-1. Then, in the sixth, the Gaucho bats really came out, putting together four hits and four runs, two of which were courtesy of round-trippers from Yang and Jew.

For the night, Yang went 3-5 and his two-run shot put UCSB up 6-1. He improved his team-best batting average to .420.

Jew's homer came after Yang's and would end up being the game-winning run. He now has team-high seven home runs on the year.

Up 7-1, UCSB looked like it would cruise through the remainder of the game, but poor defense helped the Titans get back into the game. A throwing error from third baseman Jason Willow on a routine grounder opened the door.

As the inning continued, mistakes kept plaguing UCSB. Brecht was replaced by freshman Michael McGreevy.

McGreevy inherited two runners with one out and worked it out as best he could, allowing one run but getting out of the inning with UCSB still leading 7-5.

McGreevy pitched well the following two innings but got into some trouble, allowing one run in the bottom of the ninth. He was replaced by closer Chris Lincoln.

Lincoln, holding a 7-6 lead, was tasked with holding off the tying run, which was at first. After getting the first out on a sac bunt, Lincoln induced the next batter to ground out.

Up 1-2 in the count against the next batter, Lincoln had the next pitch get away from him and he hit the batter, putting runners on the corners.

The closer would come through in the clutch, forcing the final batter of the game to ground out to secure his sixth save of the season.

Brecht improved to 4-0 on the year after allowing four earned runs on five hits while striking out seven batters in 5.1 innings of work. He now has 57 strikeouts on the year, which is tied for the most of any pitcher in the Big West.

UCSB accumulated 11 hits. Santa Barbara is now 8-1 this year when having double-digit hits.

UCSB will look to lock up the series on Saturdauy at 6 p.m. at Goodwin Field. Jack Dashwood will be on the mound to start for the Gauchos.