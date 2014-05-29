Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 6:34 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Hosford Clinic Offering Free Brief Counseling in Response to Isla Vista Tragedy

By Hosford Counseling & Psychological Services Clinic | May 29, 2014 | 3:56 p.m.

The Hosford Counseling & Psychological Services Clinic at UC Santa Barbara is offering free brief counseling for individuals, couples and families affected by the traumatic events in Isla Vista.

» Counselors are available to talk with you about the impact of this experience on you, your friends and your family, and to help you mobilize your strengths and seek support.

» Counselors will meet with you one or two times to provide support, assess your needs and help you find additional resources.

» Free brief counseling is being offered through Wednesday, June 11, most weekdays, noon to 7 p.m. Spanish-speaking counselors are available most days.

» To schedule an appointment, call 805.893.8064.

Longer-term counseling* is also available on a sliding scale. To request an intake for longer-term counseling, call 805.893.8064.

*UCSB students need a referral from UCSB Counseling & Psychological Services or UCSB Student Health Services.

Speakers and group facilitators are also available to talk about trauma and recovery with campus and community groups. Information and resources will be provided.

The Hosford Counseling & Psychological Services Clinic is a university-based community clinic that is designed to provide developmentally appropriate and culturally sensitive, low-cost individual, couple, family, and group psychological treatment and testing/assessment services to people living within the central coast community.

The Hosford Clinic serves as a training site for students in the Department of Counseling, Clinical, and School Psychology of UC Santa Barbara and as a clinical-research facility for the faculty and students of the CCSP Department. It also strives to provide educational, consultation, and training services to professional and paraprofessional clinicians and educators in the tri-counties.

For more information, click here.

 

