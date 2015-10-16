Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:09 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Advice

UCSB IHC Brings Together Humanists and Neuroscientists for Yearlong Series on Workings of the Brain

Susan Derwin
Susan Derwin
By Andrea Estradra for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | October 16, 2015 | 12:51 p.m.

As the body’s control center, the brain oversees every aspect of an individual’s existence, from physical movement (both voluntary and involuntary) to cognition and sentience. It is the seat of human consciousness and unconsciousness, knowledge, memory and judgment.

In its yearlong series “The Humanities and the Brain,” the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center at UC Santa Barbara will explore the brain from a variety of perspectives deriving from the humanities and fine arts, as well as from newer interdisciplinary fields such as neuroaesthetics and neuroethics.

The series begins Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, with a lecture by Ann Taves, a professor of religious studies at UCSB. Taves, who holds the Virgil Cordano OFM Endowed Chair in Catholic Studies, will speak on “Ecstasy: Linking the Humanities and the Brain.”

Her talk will draw on humanistic approaches to examine the range of experiences people have characterized as ecstatic and the meanings they have found in and drawn from them. She will also consider the psychological and brain sciences that help in understanding the underlying mechanisms involved.

Just as the brain is composed of two hemispheres, the “The Humanities and the Brain” is designed to bring together two sides of campus by creating a dialogue among humanists and scientists, said Susan Derwin, IHC director and a UCSB professor of comparative literature.

An interdisciplinary collaboration in every sense of the word, the series draws from departments and centers across UCSB, including the SAGE Center for the Study of the Mind, the Center for Spatial Studies, the Carsey-Wolf Center and the English department’s “Literature and the Mind” program.

“The series is interested in the correspondences between brain science and the humanities — how each can address the other as they explore common objects,” Derwin continued. “We hope to bring to light developments in neuroscience that are opening new paths of research in the humanities and to understand how methodologies from the neurosciences and the humanities can influence each other.”

Among fall quarter’s speakers are anthropologist Rebecca Seligman of Northwestern University; Kenneth Kosik, a professor in the Department of Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology at UCSB, director of the UCSB Brain Initiative and co-director of the campus’s Neuroscience Research Institute; and Anjan Chatterjee, a neuroscientist at the University of Pennsylvania.

Seligman will speak on “Conditions of the Brain: Meaning, Metaphor, and Mechanism in Illness and Healing” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015.

Kosik will give a talk titled “Nature Spends the Past Few Million Years Experimenting with a Prosocial Brain” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2015.

Chatterjee will discuss “The Neuroscience of Aesthetics and Art” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015.

All lectures are free and open to the public and will take place in the McCune Conference Room, 6020 Humanities and Social Sciences Building at UCSB.

Also as part of the series, the documentary Marwencol will screen at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015, in the UCSB Pollock Theater. A discussion with director Jeff Malmberg will follow.

The film centers on artist and photographer Mark Hogancamp who, after being beaten nearly to death, spent nine days in a coma and forty days in the hospital. Discharged with brain damage that left him little memory of his previous life, Hogancamp took charge of his own rehabilitation by building a 1/6-scale World War II-era Belgian town in his yard and populating it with dolls representing himself, his friends and even his attackers.

The screening is free, but tickets are required. Reservations can be made at www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu.

The series will continue during winter and spring quarters with lectures, symposia, film screenings and a conference on themes ranging from cognitive science and Buddhist philosophy to the musical mind, language and illness, and the ways in which scientific and literary thinking coincide and foster each other’s growth.

“It’s very difficult to articulate the common ground between the humanities and the neurosciences when you really get very specific because they operate in such different registers,” said Derwin. “We want to see people try to find a third discourse, a third form of expression. The way humanists and scientists talk about the same topic is very different, and we want to see if we can find a common language in which people can converse not only about shared interests but also see how they might influence one another methodologically.”

More information about “The Humanities and the Brain,” including a complete schedule of events, can be found at www.ihc.ucsb.edu/brain

— Andrea Estradra is the deputy news officer for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 