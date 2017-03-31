Monday, April 16 , 2018, 4:23 pm | Fair and Breezy 60º

 
 
 
 

From Bollywood to Bhangra: UCSB Hosts Dance Contest

Nine collegiate performance teams bring Indian dance scene to Lobero

Nachle Deewane set for April 15. (UCSB Dhadkan)
By Maithilee Kanthi for UCSB Dhadkan | March 31, 2017 | 10:24 a.m.

UCSB student organization Dhadkan will stage its fourth annual national collegiate dance competition, Nachle Deewane 2017, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre.

The program will feature nine collegiate Indian dance teams in two styles, Bollywood fusion and bhangra, from all over the country competing for the top prize. In addition, there will be a special performance by guest artist Fateh.

The dancers come from well-established teams with a line of awards to fresh pioneer teams shaking up the Indian collegiate dance scene. Attendees will experience traditional and modern Indian cultural dances, as well as a creative fusion of Indian and American pop culture including:

Bollywood fusion: UCS - Kahani; UT-Jazba; Cal Poly - Kahanee; UC Berkeley - Zahanat; and Texas A&M - Akh Mastani

Bhangra: Bruin - Bhangra; Cal - Bhangra; Da Real - Punjabiz; West Side - Bhangra

All proceeds from the event will go toward assisting Pingalwara, a family-oriented charity focused on the education, health and wellness of poor, sick and needy individuals in India.

For tickets, visit https://www.lobero.org/events/ucsb-dhadkan/.

Dhadkan is an Indian cultural organization founded by two UCSB undergraduate students, Soham Tikekar and Nishitha Viswanathan.

