UCSB Inducts 2 Teams, Three Individuals Into Hall of Fame
The 2016 Induction Class for the UCSB Athletics Hall of Fame stands on the stage of the Lobero Theater. (Eric Isaacs photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 1, 2016 | 6:48 p.m.
UCSB inducted the 2006 NCAA men's soccer College Cup champions, the 1974 NCAA men's volleyball runners-up and U.S.Volleyball Association open division champion, baseball standout Michael Young, swimmer Marcie Fuller and volleyball player Jared Huffman as the newest members of its Athletics Hall of Fame.
The ceremony was held Sunday at the historic Lobero Theater and was part of the 10th annual All Gaucho Reunion.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.