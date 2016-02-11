2 UCSB Students Arrested In Isla Vista Home Invasion Robbery

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the UCSB Police Department (UCPD) arrested four people wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery that occurred on Jan. 29 in Isla Vista.

The motivation for the crime is still under investigation but preliminary indications are that the residence was specifically targeted.

One of the suspects was familiar with a resident who lived there.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Jan. 29, Sheriff’s deputies and UCPD officers assigned to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol responded to a report of subjects fighting involving the use of a baseball bat in the area of Madrid Road and Camino Pescadero.

When sheriff’s deputies and UCPD officers arrived, they discovered a home invasion robbery had just occurred at a residence in the 6500 block of Madrid

Sheriff’s deputies and UCPD officers contacted the four victims inside the residence. The victims reported that the incident started when two male suspects and a female suspect knocked on the door.

One of the suspects was armed with a souvenir baseball bat. The suspects allegedly forced their way into the residence and began taking personal property.

During the robbery, several of the victims fought with the suspects.

One male victim received a black eye and another male victim broke his hand during the incident.

The suspects fled the area in a 2003 black Toyota Camry. Soon after, an Isla Vista Foot Patrol deputy located the vehicle several blocks away on Embarcadero del Mar and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, 18-year-old Breanna Kromer, a UCSB student, was located inside the vehicle.

Through the course of the investigation she was determined to be the getaway driver during the robbery. She was transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail and booked on charges of robbery, resisting arrest and conspiracy.

The next day, January 30, Sheriff’s detectives arrested the second female suspect, 19-year-old Carissa Garcia, also a UCSB student, at a residence in Isla Vista.

She was transported to jail and booked on charges of robbery and conspiracy.

On January 31, Sheriff’s detectives received an anonymous tip that the two male suspects were hiding out at a residence in the 900 block of Camino Lindo.

Sheriff’s detectives along with deputies and officers from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol attempted to contact the suspects in the residence. The suspects hid in a rear room and refused to come out.

All non-involved parties were evacuated from the residence for their safety while UCPD officers assisted in setting up a perimeter and containing the area.

Multiple announcements were made to the suspects to come out and peacefully surrender to law enforcement, but the suspects ignored these requests for over an hour.

After a brief search with a Sheriff’s K-9, the two outstanding suspects were located and taken into custody without incident.

Kenyatta White, 19, from the Palm Springs area, was transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail and booked on charges of robbery, conspiracy and resisting arrest.

The 17-year-old male juvenile, also from the Palm Springs area, was transported to Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall and booked on charges of robbery, conspiracy and resisting arrest.

Kromer posted $50,000 bail and was released. Garcia was released on her own recognizance.

White is still in custody and is being held on $100,000 bail. The juvenile was released with pending charges.

— Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.