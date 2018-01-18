Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 2:50 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

UCSB Jumps on Cal State Fullerton Early, Rolls to 83-64 Win

UCSB’s Gabe Vincent drives between Cal State Fullerton defenders for two of his 11 points. Click to view larger
UCSB’s Gabe Vincent drives between Cal State Fullerton defenders for two of his 11 points.  (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Bill Mahoney, UCSB Sports Information | January 18, 2018 | 12:42 a.m.

UCSB jumped out to an early 8-1 lead and never looked back, handing visiting Cal State Fullerton its first Big West Conference loss on Wednesday night, 83-64.

The Gauchos (13-5 overall, 2-2 in Big West) led wire-to-wire and when they took a 25-14 lead on a three-point basket by Max Heidegger with 10:06 left in the first half. The Titans (11-6, 4-1) were never able to pull within single-digits the rest of the way.

“I thought that was one of our best and most complete games in a while,” said head coach Joe Pasternack. “That (Fullerton) is a very good team and we were really ready to play.”

 UCSB improved to 8-0 at home for the first time since the 1988-89 season. 

Heidegger led a balanced Gaucho attack with a game-high 24 points, including 16 in the decisive first half. He hit 10-of-15 field goals overall and 4-of-8 from three-point range. The sophomore added a team-high five assists and had just one turnover in his 34 minutes.

“I felt good tonight,” Heidegger said. “Offensively, we were in a good rhythm in the first half and we kind of kept that going most of the game.”

Graduate transfer Marcus Jackson had his best offensive game since transferring to UCSB from Rice with 19 points. He made 6-of-11 field goals and tied his season-high with a trio of three-point baskets.

“That was Marcus Jackson’s best game,” Pasternack said. “He shot the ball with a lot of confidence and I thought he was moving as well as he has in a while. He’s a guy who averaged 15 a game at Rice and if we can get that Marcus, it would be great.”

Leland King II added 17 points and seven rebounds, Gabe Vincent had 11 points, four assists and a pair of steals, and Jalen Canty scored 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds and passed off for a career-high four assists.

Max Heidegger made 10 of 15 field-goal attempts en route to 24 points in UCSB’s win over Cal State Fullerton. Click to view larger
Max Heidegger made 10 of 15 field-goal attempts en route to 24 points in UCSB’s win over Cal State Fullerton. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

“We had 23 assists on 34 made baskets,” Pasternack said. “Our (assist-to-turnover) ratio is one of the best and tonight was a great example of that.”

UCSB had just eight turnovers on the night, the second straight game in which it had fewer than 10.

The Gauchos had four players with at least four assists in the game. In addition to Heidegger and Canty, Christian Terrell had a career-high five in just 10 minutes, and Vincent contributed four.

UCSB’s lead ballooned to 24 at 67-43 on an acrobatic lay-up by Jackson with 8:18 left in the game. The advantage never dropped below 18 the rest of the way.

Santa Barbara hit 34-of-61 field goal attempts, 55.7%, the team’s fourth highest mark of the season. They also hit 9-of-21 from outside the three-point line.

Fullerton was led by Khalil Ahmad who finished with 19 points on 8-of-15 from the field. Kyle Allman was the only other Titan in double-figures as he finished with 14 points, nine of which came on a 3-for-3 three-point performance.

The visitors made just 11-of-26 shots in the pivotal first half, 42.3%. They did hit 10-of-20 in the second half to finish at 45.7% overall.

The Gauchos will remain at home for one more game, hosting UC Irvine in a 9:00 p.m. game on Saturday, Jan. 20. The game against the Anteaters will be carried live on ESPNU.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 