UCSB Jumps Two Spots in Times Higher Education’s World Rankings

UC Santa Barbara has been ranked No. 33 on a list of the world's top 200 universities released Wednesday by Times Higher Education, a British periodical.

Among U.S. universities, UCSB is ranked No. 23. The campus' overall placement represents a jump of two places over last year's ranking.

"Times Higher Education's World University Rankings are the only global rankings to judge world-class research institutions against all of their core activities," said Phil Baty, editor of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. "So the University of California-Santa Barbara's rise up the rankings is particularly impressive, demonstrating strength right across the board on a wide range of metrics."

The 2013-14 World University Rankings uses a methodology developed with data supplied by Thomson Reuters. The rankings place less importance on reputation and heritage, and give more weight to hard measures of excellence in all three core elements of a university's mission — research, teaching and knowledge transfer.

The rankings include 13 performance indicators across five categories: teaching, research, citation impact, industry income and international mix. UCSB's overall score in the rankings was 68.4. The campus was strongest in the areas of citation impact (99.4), industry income (86.7) and international mix (61.8).

Of the top 50 universities offering degrees in engineering and technology and in the physical sciences, UCSB is ranked No. 20 in both categories.

The campus' overall score in the Engineering & Technology ranking was 71.0, with scores of 73.3 international outlook, 59.7 in research, 97.5 in citation impact and 100.0 in industry income. In the physical sciences, the UCSB received an overall score of 71.1, with scores of 57.1 in international outlook, 63.2 in research, 98.6 in citation impact and 84.3 in industry income.

