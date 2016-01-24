UCSB Knocks Off Louisville in NCAA Indoor Consolation Round

Tennis

ATHENS, Ga. – The No. 48 UC Santa Barbara men's tennis team capped off the NCAA National Indoor Championships with a 4-3 win over No. 37 Louisville in the consolation round. The Gauchos won in walk-off fashion for the second time this season.

With this win, Santa Barbara improves to 2-3 snapping a three-match skid in dual match play. Louisville falls even to 3-3.

The Gauchos fell behind out of the gate as the Cardinals took the doubles point, winning two straight on courts one and two. Santa Barbara would need four singles wins to take home the team victory.

Despite trailing early, Santa Barbara jumped out to a quick lead with three straight singles sweeps to regain the lead 3-1.

Freshman No. 81 Nicolas Moreno de Alboran evened the match at 1-1 with a big win on court three over Christopher Morin-Kougoucheff 6-4, 6-1. Freshman Oliver Sec added another win to the Gaucho total defeating Brandon Lancaster 6-4, 6-2 on court four.

Senior Nathan Eshmade put Santa Barbara up 3-1 with the most one sided battle on the day, dropping just four games in two sets. Eshmade swept Carlos Longhi Neto on court two 6-1, 6-3.

With three singles matches down, the Gauchos found themselves up 3-1 and in need of just one more singles point to take home the win. The Cardinals would quickly answer with two straight set wins of their own on courts one and five to tie the match at 3-3. The decider came down to court six, where freshman Anders Holm found himself in a tight situation.

Holm faced Christian Haushammer who took an early lead over the Gaucho with a quick 6-1 win in the first set. The second set proved to be a much closer battle as Holm stuck with Haushammet, but faced two separate match points. Despite the disadvantage and an injury to his ankle, Holm grinded to force a tie break and pulled away 7-4 to give him a second set victory 7-6. The match came down to the third and final set.



Holm rode his momentum from his huge second set break and glided to a one sided victory in the third 6-2 to give him an overall win of 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2. His win elevated the Gauchos to their second victory of the year, winning 4-3, to close out the Indoor Championships.