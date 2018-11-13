UCSB Lands 3 Water Polo Players on All-Golden Coast Conference First Team

Water Polo

Three members of the UC Santa Barbara men's water polo team earned a spot on the various 2018 All-Golden Coast Conference teams, including a program record-tying three Gauchos on the All-GCC First Team.

Driver Boris Jovanovic, utility Ivan Gvozdanovic and goalkeeper Tiago Bonchristiano all earned first-team recognition for the first time in their careers. Pacific received two selections, making it the only other GCC school with more than one.

Also taking home postseason recognition was attacker Leo Yuno, who was chosen for the All-Freshman Team. Yuno's 24 goals this season were the fourth-most on the team, while his 44 points and 17 assists both ranked third.

Jovanovic was an offensive force since the first weekend of his senior season, as he averaged just under a hat trick per game (2.96 goals/gm) en route to leading the GCC with 77 goals on a .430 shooting percentage. The 77 goals were tied for the seventh-most in a single season in program history. That pushed his career total to 177 goals overall, good for No. 5 all-time at UCSB.

Jovanovic finished his senior year with 20 multi-goal efforts in 26 games.

Gvozdanovic took home the third all-conference honor of his career after finishing second on the team with 73 points and tallying 48 goals on a .381 shooting percentage. His 25 assists were tied for No. 4 in the conference entering the final week of play. He also led the team in the steals department, again ranking in the conference's top-5 with 37, and tied for team-high honors with seven field blocks.

Bonchristiano led the Gauchos to a 14-7 record as a starter this season. The Brazilian native accumulated 149 saves – good for a top-five spot among GCC goalkeepers – on a .558 save percentage. A handful of times, his clutch stops kept the Gauchos ahead in tightly contested games, helping give UCSB four wins this season by two goals or less.