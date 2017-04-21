UCSB Launching Estuary Restoration Project

UCSB and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service welcome the community to a groundbreaking to celebrate the launch of the estuarine restoration project, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Devereux Bridge off Storke Road.
This is the official launch of a collaborative effort to restore the estuarine conditions that had once been the upper arms of Devereux Slough, following the acquisition and donation of the former Ocean Meadows Golf Course to UCSB in 2013.
With support of state, federal, local and private supporters, UCSB aims to restore climate change-resilient habitats appropriate to the Ellwood Devereux area, enhance habitat for rare plants and animals, support public access, reduce flood risk and provide educational opportunities for students and the community.
— Shelly Leachman/Andrea Estrada for UCSB.