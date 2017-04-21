UCSB Launching Estuary Restoration Project

With support of state, federal, local and private supporters, UCSB aims to restore climate change-resilient habitats appropriate to the Ellwood Devereux area, enhance habitat for rare plants and animals, support public access, reduce flood risk and provide educational opportunities for students and the community.

This is the official launch of a collaborative effort to restore the estuarine conditions that had once been the upper arms of Devereux Slough, following the acquisition and donation of the former Ocean Meadows Golf Course to UCSB in 2013.

UCSB and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service welcome the community to a groundbreaking to celebrate the launch of the estuarine restoration project, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Devereux Bridge off Storke Road.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >