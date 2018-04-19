Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 1:52 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 65º

 
 
 
 

Nobel Laureate Alvin Roth to Speak at UCSB on ‘The Economist as Engineer’

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | March 31, 2014 | 3:36 p.m.

Alvin Roth, recipient of the 2012 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics, will give the 56th Annual Carl Snyder Memorial Lecture at UC Santa Barbara on Thursday, April 10. He will speak on “The Economist as Engineer.”

Alvin Roth
Alvin Roth

His talk will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the University Center Corwin Pavilion at UCSB.

It is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are recommended by contacting Haley Porter in the Department of Economics at [email protected].

Roth, the Craig and Susan McCaw Professor of Economics at Stanford University, specializes in game theory, experimental economics and market design. His research is aimed at improving real world market interaction.

Through empirical studies and lab experiments, Roth and his colleagues demonstrated that stability was critical to successful matching methods. Using this principle, Roth developed systems for matching doctors with hospitals, students with schools and organ donors with patients.

The recipient of numerous honors and awards, Borjas is an Alfred P. Sloan fellow, a Guggenheim fellow and a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He is a member of the National Bureau of Economic Research and the Econometric Society.

A collection of his papers is housed at the Rubenstein Library at Duke University.

The Carl Snyder Memorial Lecture is named for the noted economic authority and author who died in 1946. Established in 1960 with a bequest from the estate of Snyder’s wife, Madeleine Raisch, the memorial is used to bring outstanding lecturers in the field of economics to UCSB.

Questions about the Carl Snyder lecture can be directed to 805.893.3569.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 