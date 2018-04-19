Nobel Laureate Alvin Roth to Speak at UCSB on ‘The Economist as Engineer’

Alvin Roth, recipient of the 2012 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics, will give the 56th Annual Carl Snyder Memorial Lecture at UC Santa Barbara on Thursday, April 10. He will speak on “The Economist as Engineer.”

His talk will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the University Center Corwin Pavilion at UCSB.

It is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are recommended by contacting Haley Porter in the Department of Economics at [email protected].

Roth, the Craig and Susan McCaw Professor of Economics at Stanford University, specializes in game theory, experimental economics and market design. His research is aimed at improving real world market interaction.

Through empirical studies and lab experiments, Roth and his colleagues demonstrated that stability was critical to successful matching methods. Using this principle, Roth developed systems for matching doctors with hospitals, students with schools and organ donors with patients.

The Carl Snyder Memorial Lecture is named for the noted economic authority and author who died in 1946. Established in 1960 with a bequest from the estate of Snyder’s wife, Madeleine Raisch, the memorial is used to bring outstanding lecturers in the field of economics to UCSB.

Questions about the Carl Snyder lecture can be directed to 805.893.3569.