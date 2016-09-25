Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:18 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

UCSB, LMU Women Play to Scoreless Draw

By UCSB Sports Information | September 25, 2016 | 5:59 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara women's soccer team completed the non-conference portion of its schedule with a scoreless tie at Loyola Marymount on Sunday afternoon.

The Gauchos (9-1-1) outshot the Lions 16-13 and had a huge 10-3 advantage in shots on goal, but Charlie Pruitt produced 10 saves to keep the game scoreless. Brittney Rogers recorded three saves for UCSB in posting her seventh shutout of the season.

Amanda Ball led the Gauchos with four shots, two of which were on-frame, while Sydney Magnin and Mallory Hromatko each had three. Magnin, Madeline Gibson and Dakota Griggs each had a pair of shots on goal.

Sarah Sanger led LMU as she recorded five of her team's 13 shots, including one on goal.

The shutout was the first suffered by Santa Barbara this season, ending a 10-game streak this year and a 17-game streak dating back to 2015.

UCSB is off to its best start since 1990 when it opened the year at 12-0-1. The Gauchos will open Big West Conference play at home on Sunday, Oct. 2, when Hawai'i visits Harder Stadium for a 2:00 p.m. match.

