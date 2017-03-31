Monday, April 16 , 2018, 4:52 pm | Fair and Breezy 60º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

UCSB Looking at Arizona’s Joe Pasternack as Next Basketball Coach

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 31, 2017 | 2:28 p.m.

Joe Pasternack, the associate head men’s basketball coach at the University of Arizona, is the leading candidate to replace Bob Williams as head coach at UC Santa Barbara.

UCSB announced Friday that it will hold a press conference on Tuesday, April 4 to introduce its new head men's basketball coach. The press conference will take place at 2 p.m. in the Lynn and Winnie Reitnouer Auditorium in the Intercollegiate Athletics Building on campus.

The media public is invited to attend.

Several media outlets on Thursday revealed Pasternack as the new coach of the Gauchos.

Jeff Goodman of ESPN said on Twitter that UCSB will announce Pasternack as its head coach on Friday.

KEYT reported earlier Thursday that Pasternack and UCSB were hammering out the final details of an offer.

In Tucson, Arizona Daily Star columnist Greg Hansen tweeted: “Looks like Arizona top assistant coach Joe Pasternack is going to be UC-Santa Barbara's next basketball coach. Paid his dues.”

Pasternack worked under Sean Miller at Arizona for the past eight years. He was elevated to associate head coach in 2013. He’s noted as an outstanding recruiter, especially for prospects on the West Coast.

Before arriving in Tucson, Pasternack was the head coach at the University of New Orleans from 2007-11. He also served as an assistant coach at Cal under Ben Braun from 2000-07.

Pasternack also interviewed for the coaching position at North Carolina-Wilmington, according to reports.

UCSB is trying to fill the vacancy left when Williams’ contract was not extended. He coached at UCSB for 19 seasons and is the winningest coach in program history.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

