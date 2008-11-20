Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 3:49 am | Partly Cloudy 52º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Art Museum Making Architectural Plans Available to Homeowners Affected By Tea Fire

By UCSB Public Affairs | November 20, 2008 | 3:45 p.m.

In the aftermath of the Tea Fire, which destroyed more than 200 homes in Montecito and Santa Barbara, UCSB’s University Art Museum will open the archives of its renowned Architecture and Design Collection to homeowners whose houses were destroyed or damaged by the blaze.

This vast collection of California modernism contains drawings, plans, photographs, blueprints and records of many of the state’s most acclaimed designers and architects.

The archive features the collections of 110 West Coast designers, including two of Santa Barbara’s most important historic architects, George Washington Smith (1876-1930) and Lutah Maria Riggs (1896-1984). In addition to these Spanish Revival style designers, the archives represent the work of modernist designers such as Gregory Ain (1908-1987), Kem Weber (1889-1963), Cliff May (1908-1989) and Edward Killingsworth (1917-2004), among others.

The archive also houses the collection of local architect Frank Robinson (1923-2004), who designed many homes on Mountain Drive, which was especially hard-hit by the fire.

“The archives are typically used by historians, curators and architects,” said Kathryn Kanjo, director of the University Art Museum, “but we are also a resource for the community at large, particularly in the wake of the destruction caused by the Tea Fire. We encourage owners of buildings designed by architects in the collection to contact us for access to the archives. For example, the archives contain plans for approximately 30 structures designed by Frank Robinson, so popular in the East Mountain and Coyote Road area. The archive may contain plans for just a small number of the houses that were lost, but we want to do what we can to help our neighbors to rebuild their homes and their lives.”

Click here for a complete list of the architects. Inquiries can be directed to [email protected]

 
