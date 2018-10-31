Wednesday, October 31 , 2018, 9:39 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Mathematician Studies Machine Learning for Science

By Harrison Tasoff for UCSB | October 31, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Increasingly available data and rising computational power have combined to usher in a new age of information. We seldom go a day without using some service powered by sophisticated techniques from the data sciences.

Machine learning is a set of techniques that has revolutionized the modern world. These approaches involve computer programs that analyze features in input data and develop their own ways of identifying relevant patterns and information.

Its applications range from voice recognition in our cell phones and cars to internet searches and recommendation systems. However, scientists have only begun to tailor machine learning for effective use in scientific research.

To address these challenges, the U.S. Department of Energy has awarded a collaborative grant to a group of researchers, including UCSB mathematician Paul Atzberger, to establish a new data science research center.

The Physics-Informed Learning Machines for Multiscale and Multiphysics Problems  (also known as the PhILMs MMICCs center) will innovate on existing machine learning techniques and develop new ones that are better adapted to problems in the sciences and engineering.

The grant will provide $600,000 over four years to support Atzberger’s research group at UCSB.

“I am honored to be involved in the founding of this Department of Energy capability center on machine learning,” Atzberger said. PhiILMs will be a collaboration between Atzberger and colleagues at Stanford University, Brown University, and MIT.

Many current machine learning methods attracting attention were developed to process languages or classify images.

While these data-driven techniques work well, and currently provide state-of-the-art performance, they make very different assumptions than those that arise in scientific and engineering problems.

For instance, a technique used to process language does not include principles like conservation laws for mass, momentum and energy, which are fundamental constraints in many physics problems, Atzberger said.

Researchers need machine learning tools that incorporate more structure from subject knowledge into a technique’s framework.

To address these challenges, Atzberger’s team will develop mathematical frameworks and develop new machine learning methods incorporating such principles.

They also plan to design a suite of new computational tools and make these available to the wider global research community.

“My hope is our center and research work can help accelerate the pace that machine learning approaches are adapted to address pressing problems in the sciences and engineering,” Atzberger said.

— Harrison Tasoff for UCSB.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 