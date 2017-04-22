Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 5:02 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

UCSB Men Beat Cal Poly to Claim Big West Regular-Season Title

By UCSB Sports Information | April 22, 2017 | 8:02 p.m.

The UCSB men's tennis team wrapped up the Big West regular season title with a 5-2 win over Cal Poly on Senior Day at the Rec Cen courts on Saturday. It was the Gauchos' 10th straight victory.

The win, in front of a large and festive home crowd, "was a great send off for our graduating seniors Teague Hamilton and Morgan Mays," said coach Marty Davis.

The Gaucho's ace doubles team of Mays and Simon Freund sneaked past the Mustangs' Cory Pang and Ben Donovan in a thrilling 7-6 tie-break win to secure the opening point of the match. With the win, Mays and Freund, currently ranked No. 29 in the nation, should lock up an invitation to the NCAA Championships in Athens, Ga., in late May, according to Davis. "They would be the first doubles team in over two decades to represent UCSB at the Big Dance."

Invigorated by the narrow doubles victory, the Gauchos rolled to lopsided first set wins in the ensuing singles competition. Although the Mustangs gamely fought back on a couple of courts, straight set wins from Anders Holm, Cody Rakela and Simon Freund on courts 4, 5 and 3, respectively, put this one in the bag early for the 42nd-ranked Gauchos. 

The UCSB men will now be the top seeds at next week's Big West Conference tournament in Indian Wells, where the Gauchos will try to win their third straight title. As the top seeds, the Gauchos will enjoy a first-round bye. The winner of the Big West Tournament earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 