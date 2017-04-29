UCSB Men Blank Irvine, Reach Big West Tennis Final

Tennis

The top seeded UCSB men advanced to the Big West Championship final at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden with a decisive 4-0 shutout win over 4th seeded UC Irvine on Friday

The Gauchos had to work hard to put the opening doubles point on the board against the Anteaters, winning close matches at the #2 and #1 positions 6-4 and 7-5 respectively.

Once rolling, however, the defending conference-champion UCSB men were brutally efficient in singles play. Simon Freund, Anders Holm and Cody Rakela each won in straight sets by lopsided 6-0,6-1; 6-2,6-2 and 6-0,6-2 scorelines putting the match to rest after only 1 hour and 48 minutes of play. (complete results available at ucsbgauchos.com)

With the win the Gauchos advance to Sunday morning's tournament final where they face 3rd seeded Cal Poly. The Mustangs upset UC Davis in the other semi-final 4-2, avenging a regular season 3-4 defeat to the Aggies in Davis.