Tennis

UCSB Men Blank San Diego State in Tennis Opener

By UCSB Sports Information | January 14, 2017 | 5:23 p.m.

The UCSB men's tennis team got off to an impressive start, posting a 7-0 shutout over a solid San Diego State team Saturday in Hawaii.

The Gauchos routed San Diego State in doubles play, winning 6-0 at the No. 2 position and cruising to a 6-1 victory at the No. 3 slot.  UCSB's top team, and the No. 1-ranked team in the Southwest region, did not have a chance to finish their match.

The Gauchos carried the momentum into singles play where they won the first set on every court.  San Diego State, however, didn't fold and, in fact, rallied to take second set leads on courts 1, 2, 3 and 5.

"It's never easy finishing off a quality team," said coach Marty Davis.

Anders Holm put the second point on the board for UCSB with a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 6 and Nicolas Moreno de Alboran extended the lead by coming back to take the second set at No. 1, putting the Gauchos up 3-0.  Morgan Mays saved a set point at No. 2 singles as Cody Rakela dropped the second set at No. 5.  Simon Freund went down 2-5 in the second set at No. 3.  Fortunately, Chase Masciorini put the "nail in the coffin," closing out his match 6-3, 6-4 at No. 4 singles. 

The Gauchos play a Big West match against Hawaii on Sunday.

