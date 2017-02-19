Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:56 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Swimming

UCSB Men Capture MPSF Swimming Title; Women Take Second

By UCSB Sports Information | February 19, 2017 | 9:26 p.m.

LOS ANGELES – The UCSB men's swimming team emerged as Mountain Sports Federation champions and the Gaucho women finished as runners-up.

The UCSB men scored 831 points and women scored 623.5 points and finished behind Hawaii (7170

On the final day of competition, Heaven Quintana (1:58.73, NCAA B cut) brought in the first individual event win of the day in the 200-yard butterfly. Chris Nolan (1:47.52, NCAA B cut) followed suit, stealing first place in the event for the men. Eric Vanbrocklin (1:48.20) placed fourth.

UCSB's Emily Boggess (16:34.46) took second in the 1650 yard freestyle, while Rachel Forbes (16:57.17) came in fifth. Logan Hotchkiss (15.26.08, NCAA B cut) took second in the event for the men, with Andy Lau (15:41.97) in fourth, Jake Rollo (15:49.71) in sixth, and senior Matt Drum (15:53.81) in seventh.

Tara Middleton (2:01.12) took first place in the consolation final for the 200 yard breaststroke, while Billy Mullis (1:45.01, NCAA B cut) raced to touch fourth in the event for the Gauchos.

Julia Mikota (49.91, NCAA B cut) racked up more points for the Gauchos, touching third in the women's 100 yard freestyle, while Mason Tittle (44.47) finished fourth for the men. Yoessef Tibazi (44:83) won the consolation heat.

Jonathan Panchak (1:59.76) placed second in the men's 200 yard breaststroke, while Joe Kmak (2:00.53) touched fourth. Brittany Straw (2:14.42, NCAA B cut) took more points for the Gauchos, placing third in the event.

For the 400 yard freestyle relay, the Gaucho women's A relay (3:21.82) placed third, while the Gaucho men's A relay (2:56.99) took fourth to end the day.

