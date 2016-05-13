UCSB Men Fall Short in NCAA Tennis Opener Against Georgia Tech

Tennis

UCSB was on the short end of three close singles matches and fell to No. 32 Georgia Tech, 4-1, in the first round of the NCAA Championship on Friday at USC.

The 44th-ranked Gauchos finish the season with a 17-7 record, going undefeated in conference play, and winning its second straight Big West Championship.

The Gauchos got out to a slow start in doubles play with all three courts falling behind 2-1, but were quick to respond. UCSB's No. 1 pair and the nation's No. 78 doubles team of seniors Miles Seemann and Nathan Eshmade won five straight games to defeat No. 38 Casey Kay and Michael Kay 6-2.

The Yellow Jackets answered with a win on court two as No. 37 Christopher Eubanks and Carlos Benito just edged the freshman squad of Nicolas Moreno de Alboran and Anders Holm 6-4. The decider would come down to a close match on court three as the Gauchos and Jackets were tied 5-5.

The veteran team of junior co-captain Morgan Mays and senior Andrew Riminton sealed the doubles point an a 1-0 lead for the Gauchos, winning two straight games in a 7-5 effort.

In singles play, the Gauchos got off to a good start, winning the first sets on courts 2, 3 and 4. An hour and a half into the match, the prospects of a UCSB win looked very good. Unfortunately for the Gauchos, the Yellow Jackets fought back behind the play of their ace, and ACC player of the year, Christopher Eubanks at No. 1 singles, and showed their depth. winning key matches on the lower courts.

Eubanks, the 7th-,ranked player in the nation, was the first off the court with a 6-2, 6-3 win on court one. Michael Kay gave Georgia Tech its first led of the match with a 6-3, 7-5 win on court six, fighting off a set point in the second set and downing previously undefeated Gaucho Teague Hamilton.

The Yellow Jackets closed out the match with wins on courts four and five with Daniel Yun and Nathan Rakitt, respectively.

Mays was up on court three over Cole Fiegel when the match was finished and Moreno de Alboran was in a third set decider on two with No. 113 Carlos Benito. (complete results below)

Seniors Seemann, Eshmade, and Riminton ended their Gaucho careers with all three players winning doubles matches for the last time.

NCAA Championship First Round Results

No. 32 Georgia Tech 4 No. 44 UC Santa Barbara 1

Doubles Round

1) No. 78 Nathan Eshmade/Miles Seemann (UCSB) def. No. 38 Casey Kay/Michael Kay (GT) 6-2

2) No. 37 Christopher Eubanks/Carlos Benito (GT) def. Anders Holm/Nicolas Moreno de Alboran (UCSB) 6-4

3) Morgan Mays/Andrew Riminton (UCSB) def. Nathan Rakitt/Andrew Li (GT) 7-5

Order of Finish: 2, 1, 3

Singles Round

1) No. 7 Christopher Eubanks (GT) def. Nathan Eshmade (UCSB) 6-2, 6-3

2) No. 113 Carlos Benito (GT) vs. Nicolas Moreno de Alboran (UCSB) 0-6, 6-3, 5-3 unfi.

3) Morgan Mays (UCSB) vs. Cole Fiegel (GT) 7-6 (7-5), 3-4 unfi.

4) Daniel Yun (GT) def. Anders Holm (UCSB) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

5) Nathan Rakitt (GT) def. Cody Rakela (UCSB) 6-4, 6-4

6) Michael Kay def. Teague Hamilton (UCSB) 6-3, 7-5

Order of Finish: 1, 6, 5, 4