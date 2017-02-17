UCSB Men in First, Women 2nd at MPSF Swim Finals

Swimming

Day three of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation swim finals brought four individual event wins and one relay win for UCSB, keeping the Gaucho men in first place (577) in front of Hawaii (456), and the Gaucho women in second (449.5).

Dylan Kubick (3:47.18) grabbed the first individual win of the day in the 400 yard IM. Michael Wang (3:55.35) touched fourth, Douglas Nogueira (3:57.21) finished fifth, Matt Drum (3:57.97) finished sixth, Jake Rollo (3:59.26) touched seventh, and Andy Lau (4:01.09) touched eighth.

Heaven Quintana (52.69) touched first for the second individual event win of the day in the 100 yard butterfly. Rachel Kulik (54.78) was fourth.

Yoessef Tibazi (47.24) dominated the men's 100 yard butterfly event and Chris Nolan (49.08) won the consolation final.

Cheyenne Low (54.66) touched second by less than a second in the 100 yard backstroke, followed by Tara Middleton (54.69) in third.

Bill Mullis (47.00) placed first in his signature 100-yard backstroke event, beating out Hawaii's Metin Aydin (47.11).

Emily Boggess (1:49.00) touched first for the consolation final in the 200 yard freestyle, and Heaven Quintana (1:01.24) touched first in the consolation final for the 100 yard breaststroke.

Jonathan Panchak (54.25) finished second in the men's 100 yard breaststroke. Logan Hotchkiss (1:36.83) place third and Eric Vanbrocklin (1:37.41) touched fourth in the 200 yard freestyle.

To end day three, the Gaucho women A relay (3:38.76) stole first place in the 400 yard medley relay, while the Gaucho men A relay (3:12.13) touched second just behind Hawaii (3:11.5).