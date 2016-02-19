UCSB Men Move into 2nd Place; Kevin Mendoza Captures 100 Fly Title

Swimming

Kevin Mendoza won the men's 100 butterfly, and the UC Santa Barbara men's team moved up to second place with 406 points on Friday on the third day of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation swimming championships.

Mendoza was timed in 47.81, an NCAA B cut.

The UCSB women's team remained in third place at the championships with 418.5 points.

Alyssa Shew (4:27.15) and Reid Whaley (4:27.79) placed seventh and eighth in the women's 400 IM championship heat. Dylan Kubick (3:49.80) took second in the men's 400 IM and Gabe Bolender (3:53.95) fourth. Both men earned NCAA B cuts.

Two other Gaucho men scored in the championship heat of the 100 butterfly behind champion Kevin Mendoza (47.81). Mason Tittle (48.22) placed fourth with an NCAA B cut, and Chris Nolan (48.94) placed eighth. Freshman Michael Wang (48.88) won the consolation heat, placing ninth in the event.

Lauren Vosseler (1:48.08) took home another top finish in the women's 200 freestyle, placing second. Kimmie Kreuzberger (1:50.08) took fourth and Meghan Bicomong (1:50.57) placed seventh.

Billy Mullis (1:37.97) placed sixth in the men's 200 freestyle heat with an NCAA B cut. Logan Hotchkiss (1:38.12) placed seventh.

Defending MPSF 100 breaststroke champion Katie Records (1:01.93) placed second in the women's 100 breaststroke with a season-best time and NCAA B cut. Charis Hoppe (1:02.33) took third.



In the men's heat, Simon Wong (55.32) placed fourth with an NCAA B cut and freshman Joe Kmak (56.16) placed sixth.



Cheyenne Low (54.57) placed second in a tight race in the women's 100 backstroke, earning an NCAA B cut. Julia Mikota (55.30) took fourth and Faith Travis (56.67) sixth.



Billy Mullis (49.45) placed eighth in the men's heat of the 100 backstroke.

The Gauchos concluded the evening with a fourth place finish in the women's 400 medley relay and a third place finish in the men's 400 medley relay.

The final day of MPSF Championships will feature the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 1650 freestyle, 200 butterfly, and the 400 freestyle relay.