UCSB Men Repeat as MPSF Swim Champions, Women Take Second

Swimming

The UC Santa Barbara men's swim team won the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championship for the second consecutive year, finishing with a total score of 717 points.

The UCSB women's swim team placed second behind University of Hawaii, for the second year in a row.

On the final day of competition, the men showed up ready to fight with four swimmers placing in the top eight in the 1650 freestyle. Logan Hotchkiss took first place finish (15:08.04), Joesph Lastelic was third (15:21.58), Nick Devito place fifth (15:38.97), and Jake Rollo came in sixth (15:42.39).

Another four Gauchos placed in the top eight in the 200 backstroke. This group included Billy Mullis with a second place (1:41.64), Douglas Nogueira in fourth (1:45.23), Ethan Archer in sixth (1:49.56), and Jolen Griffin in seventh (1:50.48).

Mason Tittle (43.89) finished fourth in the 100 free and Kian Brouwer (44.53) took seventh,

Then in the 200 breaststroke Joe Kmak earned his team 13 points, getting sixth (2:00.55) followed by Michael Wang with 12 points in seventh place (2:00.61).

In the last individual event of the meet, three Gauchos fought for a total of 44 points. Kevin Mendoza took home second place (1:45.76), Chris Nolan placed fifth (1:47.37), and Christopher Havton took sixth (1:47.57).

In the exciting final relay of the Conference Championships, the Gaucho men took home third place for another 32 points towards their overall score. This team included Lastelic, Brouwer, Tittle, and Hotchkiss (2:56.65).

On the women's side, they started the final day of competition strong in the 1650 freestyle. Emily Boggess (16:20.96) and Rachel Forbes (16:49.72) led the women to a second and third finish earning the team thirty-three points.

Freshman Elena England had a fantastic first MPSF Championship meet experience by placing third in the 200 backstroke (1:59.16) and earning a trophy.

The Gaucho women had two swimmers in the top eight of the 100 freestyle, teammates Leanne Sun (50.86) placing sixth and Jacquelyn Harris placing eighth (51.44).

Sophomore Brittney Straw held her own in the 200 breaststroke, finishing fourth with a time of 2:15.28 followed closely by teammate An Nguyen in fifth (2:17.89).

Sophomores Heaven Quintana (1:58.33) and Maddie Johnson (2:00.15) had an amazing race in the 200 butterfly, fighting for first and second places.

In the final event of the competition, the UCSB 400 freestyle relay finished second (3:20.40) behind a tough Hawaii.