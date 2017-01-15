Tennis
UCSB Men Sweep Hawaii in Big West Tennis Opener
By Bill Mahoney, UCSB Director of Sports Information | January 15, 2017 | 10:06 p.m.
The UCSB men's tennis team swept University of Hawaii 7-0 in its Big West opener on Sunday in Honolulu.
"There wasn't anything special out of these matches today, we just grinded it out," said UCSB coach Marty Davis. "Our guys were able to play with such control, and this something we can all take from to get the season rolling."
UCSB heads home for a full week of practice before going back on the road against UCLA next Saturday.
