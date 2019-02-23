UCSB Men Take 2nd, Women 3rd at MPSF Swimming Championships

Swimming

UC Santa Barbara men's swimming finished second at the 2019 MPSF Conference Championships behind the University of Hawaii. The women's team finished in third place behind the University of Hawaii in first and the University of California Davis in second.

Freshman Alec Cullen had the highlight swim of the day in prelims, breaking the school record and MPSF meet record in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 1:55.72. Senior Captain Logan Hotchkiss lowered his own school record in the 1650 freestyle, winning the championship final with a time of 15:00.49.

Rachel Forbes got the Gaucho women off to a strong start in 1650 freestyle, taking 3rd place with a time of 16:50.43. Teammate Haley Herzberg finished in 10th place with a time of 17:11.66. Hotchkiss won the 1650 freestyle on the men's side, with Joe Lastelic trailing closely in 2nd place with a time of 15:18.65. Dan Marella picked up the 4th place finish and Jake Rollo in 6th place with times of 15:29.91 and 15:42.30, respectively.

In the women's 200 backstroke Sydney Rouse led the Gaucho women, taking a 5th place finish with a time of 1:59.76. Teammate Elena England narrowly touched in 6th place with a time of 1:59.95. Micah Toetter took 8th place with a time of 2:02.03. On the men's side, Jolen Griffin and Calvin Kirkpatrick raced to 9th and 10th place finishes with the times of 1:46.73 and 1:49.12, respectively.

In a tight race until the end Emily Ward took 8th place in the 100 freestyle with a time of 50.46. Justin Nguyen narrowly the Gaucho men with a 3rd place finish at a time of 43.24, with Mason Tittle touching closely behind in 4th place with a 44.05. Kian Brouwer and Riley Ferguson followed in 7th and 8th place with times of 44.22 and 44.90, respectively.

In the women's 200 breaststroke Brittney Straw took 7th place with a time of 2:16.35. An Nguyen had an amazing last swim of her collegiate career, picking up a 9th place finish with a time of 2:15.81. In one of the most exciting races of the night Alec Cullen won the men's 200 breaststroke with a time of 1:56.54, narrowly out touching Hawaii's Joshua Parmenter.

The Gaucho women showed off their prowess in the 200 butterfly taking first, second, and third place finishes. Heaven Quintana led the women in first with a time of 1:58.90. Madelyn Johnson followed in second place with a time of 2:00.17 and Dora Seggelke took 3rd with a time of 2:01.08. On the men's side, Zach Shenkin raced to a 7th place finish, touching at a time of 1:49.80.

In the final relay of the meet, the 400 freestyle relay, the Gaucho women narrowly raced to a 4th place finish. England, Marriott Hoffman, Jacquelyn Harris, and Ward touched at a time of 3:21.81. Brouwer, Nguyen, Hotchkiss, and Tittle narrowly out touched the Hawaii men's squad by a hundredth of a second, with a time of 2:54.11.

At the conclusion of the MPSF Conference Championships, the Gaucho men finished in second place overall with a total score of 688 following Hawaii in first (788.5 points). On the women's side, Hawaii finished in first overall (781.5 points), UC Davis in second (613.5 points), and UCSB in third (544.5 points).