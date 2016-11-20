Friday, June 29 , 2018, 5:28 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Swimming

UCSB Men Win Title, Women Take 3rd at A3 Swim Meet

By UCSB Sports Information | November 20, 2016 | 1:54 p.m.

LOS ANGELES – Exceptionally fast swims and new personal best times gave the UC Santa Barbara men's and women's swimming team "the best performance at A3 Performance Invitational"  coach Matt Macedo has seen yet in his three years at UCSB.

The Gaucho men won the meet in a staggering 2028 points, nearly 900 points ahead of the second-place finisher. The women placed third in the meet with 949 points.

The night kicked off with Cheyenne Low (1:59.24) and her sixth-place finish in the finals heat of the women's 200 backstroke. Billy Mullis (1:45.04) would follow up with a second in the men's 200 backstroke. Dylan Kubick (1:48.61) took sixth.

Freshman Rachel Forbes (16:57.63) sealed a sixth place of her own in the women's 1650 freestyle. Logan Hotchkiss (15:15.70) would go on to continue his distance freestyle success at the meet with a win in the men's 1650 freestyle. Freshman Joseph Lastelic (15:31.61) touched second behind Hotchkiss, followed by Matt Drum (15:59.80) in fifth and Jake Rollo (16:02.63) in sixth.

The 100 freestyle heats featured a sixth-place finish by Julia Mikota (51.24) in the women's championship final and a first-place finish by Mason Tittle (44.51) in the men's championship heat. Michael Wang (45.20) placed third in the event, followed by Yoessef Tibazi (45.70) in fifth, Mikey Forbes (45.78) in sixth, and Riley Ferguson (46.54) in eighth.

Alyssa Shew (2:15.93) came out with a fifth-place finish in a tight heat of the women's 200 breaststroke.  Jonathan Panchak (1:59.43) and Andy Castilleja (1:59.45) took the top two spots in the men's 200 breaststroke after doing the same in the men's 100 breaststroke on Friday. Gabe Bolender (2:03.25) followed in fifth, Simon Wong (2:03.55) in seventh, and Kasey Calwell (2:05.23) in eighth.

Heaven Quintana (1:59.92) put up another impressive championship finals swim, taking fourth in the women's 200 butterfly. Maddie Johnson (2:01.67) took sixth.  The Gaucho men dominated the men's 200 butterfly, with Chris Nolan (1:46.48) taking second, Kevin Mendoza (1:46.56) third, Eric Vanbrocklin (1:48.72) fourth, and Andy Lau (1:50.13) seventh.

The Gauchos wrapped up the invitational meet with a fourth-place finish in the women's 400 freestyle relay (3:22.94) and a first in the men's 400 freestyle relay (2:57.65).  Mason Tittle's 43.93 anchor split on the relay was the fastest of the meet.

The Gauchos will be competing next in Austin, Texas at the Texas Invitational on December 1.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 