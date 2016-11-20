UCSB Men Win Title, Women Take 3rd at A3 Swim Meet

Swimming

LOS ANGELES – Exceptionally fast swims and new personal best times gave the UC Santa Barbara men's and women's swimming team "the best performance at A3 Performance Invitational" coach Matt Macedo has seen yet in his three years at UCSB.

The Gaucho men won the meet in a staggering 2028 points, nearly 900 points ahead of the second-place finisher. The women placed third in the meet with 949 points.

The night kicked off with Cheyenne Low (1:59.24) and her sixth-place finish in the finals heat of the women's 200 backstroke. Billy Mullis (1:45.04) would follow up with a second in the men's 200 backstroke. Dylan Kubick (1:48.61) took sixth.

Freshman Rachel Forbes (16:57.63) sealed a sixth place of her own in the women's 1650 freestyle. Logan Hotchkiss (15:15.70) would go on to continue his distance freestyle success at the meet with a win in the men's 1650 freestyle. Freshman Joseph Lastelic (15:31.61) touched second behind Hotchkiss, followed by Matt Drum (15:59.80) in fifth and Jake Rollo (16:02.63) in sixth.

The 100 freestyle heats featured a sixth-place finish by Julia Mikota (51.24) in the women's championship final and a first-place finish by Mason Tittle (44.51) in the men's championship heat. Michael Wang (45.20) placed third in the event, followed by Yoessef Tibazi (45.70) in fifth, Mikey Forbes (45.78) in sixth, and Riley Ferguson (46.54) in eighth.

Alyssa Shew (2:15.93) came out with a fifth-place finish in a tight heat of the women's 200 breaststroke. Jonathan Panchak (1:59.43) and Andy Castilleja (1:59.45) took the top two spots in the men's 200 breaststroke after doing the same in the men's 100 breaststroke on Friday. Gabe Bolender (2:03.25) followed in fifth, Simon Wong (2:03.55) in seventh, and Kasey Calwell (2:05.23) in eighth.

Heaven Quintana (1:59.92) put up another impressive championship finals swim, taking fourth in the women's 200 butterfly. Maddie Johnson (2:01.67) took sixth. The Gaucho men dominated the men's 200 butterfly, with Chris Nolan (1:46.48) taking second, Kevin Mendoza (1:46.56) third, Eric Vanbrocklin (1:48.72) fourth, and Andy Lau (1:50.13) seventh.

The Gauchos wrapped up the invitational meet with a fourth-place finish in the women's 400 freestyle relay (3:22.94) and a first in the men's 400 freestyle relay (2:57.65). Mason Tittle's 43.93 anchor split on the relay was the fastest of the meet.

The Gauchos will be competing next in Austin, Texas at the Texas Invitational on December 1.