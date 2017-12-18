College Basketball
UCSB Men’s Basketball Game Is On at Thunderdome On Tuesday
By UCSB Sports Information | December 18, 2017 | 9:07 p.m.
The men's basketball game between UCSB and San Diego Christian will be played, as scheduled, on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Thunderdome, it was announced Monday.
After testing the air in the Thunderdome on Monday, UCSB officials determined that the air quality was not an issue.
The Thomas Fire has burned in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties for the last two weeks, causing numerous events to be cancelled, moved or postponed. However, as the winds have died down over the past 36 hours, the air quality has improved significantly.
The Gauchos will enter the game against the Hawks with an 8-3 record.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.