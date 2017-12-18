UCSB Men’s Basketball Game Is On at Thunderdome On Tuesday

College Basketball

The men's basketball game between UCSB and San Diego Christian will be played, as scheduled, on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Thunderdome, it was announced Monday.

After testing the air in the Thunderdome on Monday, UCSB officials determined that the air quality was not an issue.

The Thomas Fire has burned in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties for the last two weeks, causing numerous events to be cancelled, moved or postponed. However, as the winds have died down over the past 36 hours, the air quality has improved significantly.

The Gauchos will enter the game against the Hawks with an 8-3 record.