UCSB Men’s Basketball Signs 2nd Graduate Student Athlete

College Basketball

Leland King II, a 6-foot-7 forward who played the 2016-17 season at the University of Nevada after spending most of two seasons at Brown University, has been added to UC Santa Barbara’s 2017-18 roster as a graduate transfer, head coach Joe Pasternack announced Wednesday.

King will immediately be eligible to play for the Gauchos after graduating from Nevada in May.

“Leland is an incredible student-athlete,” Pasternack said. “He will immediately give us a scoring and rebounding presence at the forward position and we are really excited that he decided to come to UCSB for graduate school.”

King played in 30 games for the Wolf Pack last season, helping the program to the Mountain West Conference title and an NCAA Tournament bid. He averaged 3.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per game off the bench.

As a sophomore at Brown, King played in 17 games and made 14 starts while averaging 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. He averaged 25.5 minutes per game and scored in double figures 13 times. He scored a season-high 25 points in games against Holy Cross and Indiana State. As a freshman, King averaged 9.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bears while playing in 29 games and starting six. He tallied a career-high 27 points against Harvard.

The Inglewood, Calif., native attended the Brentwood School, where he played for Ryan “Moose” Bailey. At Brentwood, he was a teammate of another current Gaucho, Maxwell Kupchak.

King is the second graduate transfer that Pasternack has added to the UCSB roster. He joins guard Marcus Jackson who transferred in after starting for three seasons at Rice University. A third transfer, point guard Devearl Ramsey, was a teammate of King’s at Nevada. Ramsey will sit out the 2017-18 season as a redshirt before having three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018-19.