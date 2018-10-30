Wednesday, October 31 , 2018, 9:42 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

UCSB Men’s Basketball to Open Practice to Public

By UCSB Sports Information | October 30, 2018 | 8:11 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara men's basketball team will be on public display on Saturday, Nov. 3 when it hosts an open practice from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Thunderdome on campus, head coach Joe Pasternack announced.

"This team honors the process in practice every day," Pasternack said. "An open practice will give our students and community the opportunity to see how hard they work in preparation for the upcoming season."

Fans who attend the practice will have the opportunity to meet the Gaucho players and coaches. They will also get an inside look at the team from Pasternack. In addition, there will be a photo booth as well as other fun festivities.

Santa Barbara returns First Team All-Big West guard and leading scorer Max Heidegger, as well as forwards Ami Lakoju, Jarriesse Blackmon and Maxwell Kupchak, and guard Christian Terrell. The program also welcomes a host of new players into the mix. Guards Devearl Ramsey (transfer from Nevada), JaQuori McLaughlin (transfer from Oregon State), Ar'Mond Davis (graduate transfer from Alabama), Zack Moore (transfer from Seattle University) and Sekou Touré (Prolific Prep Academy), as well as forwards Amadou Sow (Prolific Prep), Robinson Idehen (Trinity Valley CC) and Jay Nagle (Will C. Wood HS) will give the Gauchos an exciting new look.

UCSB will open the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 6 when it travels to the University of Wyoming. The Gauchos will also play at North Dakota State on Nov. 11 before returning for their hope opener against Cal Lutheran at the Thunderdome on Nov. 13.

