UCSB Men’s Soccer Breaks Through for First Win of Season

Soccer

The UC Santa Barbara men's soccer team earned its first win of the season by handing No. 14 Pacific its first loss of the year with a 1-0 decision that the Gauchos dominated from start to finish on Friday night at Harder Stadium.

"It's a win and we'll take it," said head coach Tim Vom Steeg. "It's been a while coming but to do it against a team as quality as Pacific is especially pleasing."



UCSB (1-4-2) controlled possession and held the Tigers (6-1) without a shot on goal while outshooting their nationally ranked opponent 14-5.

With the presence of midfielder Joseph Ammer back in the fold, the young Gauchos looked the best they have all season. It was Ammer who set up the game-winning score in the second half.

In the 59th minute, Ammer raced down the right side of the pitch and played a ball to Rodney Michael, who tapped it right back to Ammer inside the box. The Florida Southern transfer proceeded to fire a shot at the goal that was too hot for the keeper to handle and the ball bounced out in front of the six-yard box. Ignacio Tellechea came sprinting in, had his first shot deflected straight in the air before running through for a second attempt to poke it into the back of the net.