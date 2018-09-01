Saturday, September 1 , 2018, 4:16 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

UCSB Men’s Soccer Comes Up Empty at Portland

By Matt McClenathen, UCSB Sports Information | September 1, 2018 | 1:01 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. – Facing its first road test of the season against a talented Portland team, UC Santa Barbara could not find the back of the net, despite its many chances, and fell 1-0 to the Pilots in front of a raucous crowd of 3,213 at Merlo Field on Friday night.

The Gauchos (2-1-0) drop their first game of the season while Portland (2-0-1) remains unbeaten with the win in the Top Drawer "Top-5 Match of the Week" that pitted two teams receiving votes in the latest national poll against one another.

UCSB put pressure on the Pilots' defense early and often as Noah Billingsley and Thibault Candia created great looks in the opening minutes of the match, but Portland's goalkeeper was in position at every turn to thwart the Gauchos' attack.

In the 31st minute, however, it appeared that Santa Barbara was finally able to break through. Rodney Michaeland Sahid Conteh started the play on the right wing with a crisp give-and-go. Conteh proceeded to dish the ball to Billingsley running through the middle of the box, and the New Zealand native tapped the ball past the keeper into the net, but was called offside on the play.

Portland, who generated all five of its corners in the first 45 minutes, began to snatch up the momentum, but the two teams would head into the break all knotted up at zero.

The Gauchos opened the second half of play the same way they started the first by peppering the goal. Michael and Axel Mendez kept the keeper on his toes with absolute lasers on frame, but were once again denied.  

In the 57th minute, Portland made the most of a costly turnover from the Gauchos as junior forward Benji Michel, one of the top players in the country, converted his third goal of the season in three games for the eventual game-winner.

UCSB continued to create opportunity after opportunity late, including five second half corners, but were unable to find the equalizer.

The Gauchos outshot the Pilots 12-8 and were even with five corners apiece. Michael tied for game-high honors with three shots while Billingsley and Candia added two each. Ben Roach registered one save as the UCSB defense held Portland to just two shots on target. Pilots keeper Kienan Weekes finished with five saves.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 