Friday, August 17 , 2018, 1:35 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

UCSB Men’s Soccer Hosting AYSO Skills Day on Sunday

By UCSB Sports Information | August 17, 2018 | 12:22 a.m.

Continuing a strong tradition of community involvement, UCSB soccer has scheduled a number of events in coordination with the American Youth Soccer Organization. Once again, the headline event will be the Ninth Annual AYSO Skills Day, which has consistently drawn over 1,500 attendees in its existence.

Taking place this Sunday, Aug. 19 from 2:30-5:30 p.m., the AYSO Skills Day is free to all AYSO affiliated players, coaches, and parents and will feature skills clinics with UCSB players and coaching clinics with UCSB coaches. Participating teams will be able to learn new skills and tricks, have fun with the Gauchos, and receive promotional items and autographs.

No registration is required at this year's event, which will take place at Harder Stadium. The event is taking place the day after UCSB's season-opening exhibition contest against Westmont.

Other community events involving the Gauchos include AYSO Banner Night, the ball boy program, and the guest coaching program.

The AYSO Banner Night is scheduled for the Oct. 20 game against CSUN, where prizes will be awarded to banner winners.

To sign up your team to be ball boys for a UCSB home game, click here. Please note that ball boys must be 10 years of age to participate. To register your team for a halftime game at Harder Stadium, click here.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 