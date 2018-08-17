UCSB Men’s Soccer Hosting AYSO Skills Day on Sunday

Youth Sports

Continuing a strong tradition of community involvement, UCSB soccer has scheduled a number of events in coordination with the American Youth Soccer Organization. Once again, the headline event will be the Ninth Annual AYSO Skills Day, which has consistently drawn over 1,500 attendees in its existence.

Taking place this Sunday, Aug. 19 from 2:30-5:30 p.m., the AYSO Skills Day is free to all AYSO affiliated players, coaches, and parents and will feature skills clinics with UCSB players and coaching clinics with UCSB coaches. Participating teams will be able to learn new skills and tricks, have fun with the Gauchos, and receive promotional items and autographs.

No registration is required at this year's event, which will take place at Harder Stadium. The event is taking place the day after UCSB's season-opening exhibition contest against Westmont.

Other community events involving the Gauchos include AYSO Banner Night, the ball boy program, and the guest coaching program.

The AYSO Banner Night is scheduled for the Oct. 20 game against CSUN, where prizes will be awarded to banner winners.

To sign up your team to be ball boys for a UCSB home game, click here. Please note that ball boys must be 10 years of age to participate. To register your team for a halftime game at Harder Stadium, click here.