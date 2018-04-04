Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:57 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

UCSB Men’s Soccer Run Over By Akron in 3-1 Loss

Zips forward Marcel Zajac scored twice to sink the Gauchos

UCSB’s Jan Ilskens contests a clearance by Akron defender Daniel Strachan. The Gauchos suffered a 3-1 loss. Click to view larger
UCSB’s Jan Ilskens contests a clearance by Akron defender Daniel Strachan. The Gauchos suffered a 3-1 loss. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Shomik Mukherjee, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2017 | 8:54 p.m.

A late-game surge from UCSB men’s soccer was not enough against the visiting University of Akron Saturday night, as the visiting Zips topped the Gauchos, 3-1, in a nonconference game at Harder Stadium.

Akron controlled most of the game, but a 72nd minute goal by the Gauchos' Rodney Michael briefly heightened the tension. A solid defensive effort by the Zips preserved the victory and kept UCSB winless on the season.

Senior forward Marcel Zajac from Canada finished two goals for the Zips, who since 2007 have compiled the winningest record in all of men’s college soccer. Akron improved to 2-2 with both of their losses coming to nationallyranked opponents.

Meanwhile, UCSB dropped to 0-3-2, the team’s worst start in head coach Tim Vom Steeg’s 19-year career with the Gauchos. The last time a UCSB men’s squad began a season this poorly was in 1998, the year before Vom Steeg was hired.

“We started with no foundation, an all-new defense, a new goalie, and all our midfielders are actually forwards,” Vom Steeg. The Gauchos roster has 15 freshmen and sophomores, and Vom Steeg praised how his team stayed on the ball throughout the game.

“We’re definitely disappointed with not being able to do more,” he said, “but I like what I’m beginning to see.”

From the opening kick, the Zips piled on an aggressive attack. Just past the 5th minute, Zips freshman Joāo Moutinho floated the ball over a pair of Gaucho defenders to his teammate Zajac, who slammed in a goal off the crossbar.

If that didn’t wake the Gauchos up, Akron made sure to assert its command, getting another three clean shots on goal over the next 10 minutes.

Gaucho goalkeeper Ricky Montoy was steadily alert for each of these attempts, scrambling on top of the ball to foil one Akron drive and body blocking another attempt. But the Zips kept pushing forward, allowing just one UCSB shot in the first half. Akron's 6-foot-6 goalkeeper Ben Lundt easily snared the Gaucho shot, barely lifting off the ground to tuck it away.

Shortly after a late first-half UCSB breakaway turned into nothing, Akron broke through for its second score at the 40th minute. Zips senior Sam Gainford inserted a pretty mini-cross to Zajac, who comfortably put the ball into the net for his second score of the game.

Second-half action saw increased desperation from the Gauchos, but Akron’s back line proved extremely tough to penetrate. Finally, a free kick from sophomore Brandon Magpayo at the 72nd minute set up a header by freshman Rodney Michael, whose aggressive play paid off with a goal.

Just two minutes later, UCSB suddenly found themselves setting up an opportunity to tie the score, as sophomore Noah Billingsley and junior Jan Ilskens lined up shots-on-goal in rapid succession. Lundt thwarted Billingsley’s attempt, while Ilsken’s shot rolled wayside to the left of the goalpost.

In the final 6 minutes, the Gauchos blitzed Akron on every pass to try to retain possession, but the Zips successfully played keep-away to burn time off the clock. Michael nearly set up another shot in the 85th minute but fell short. An ensuing Zips breakaway led to a collision between Akron’s Sam Gainford and a Gaucho defender. Gainford was awarded a penalty kick, which he calmly netted to seal the win.

The Zips featured an array of imported talent, including Gainford, who trained at Liverpool Academy, the youth development system for Liverpool FC of the Premier League in England.

"We come here because Santa Barbara's got a great program — it's a difficult match," Akron head coach Jared Embick said after the match. "Also, it's just nice to come visit the beach." 

Noozhawk intern Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

UCSB’s Rodney Michael (white jersey No. 9) beats Akron defender Morgan Hackworth and goalie Ben Lundt for a goal. Click to view larger
UCSB’s Rodney Michael (white jersey No. 9) beats Akron defender Morgan Hackworth and goalie Ben Lundt for a goal. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 