Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 2:52 pm | Overcast with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

UCSB Men’s Soccer Still Searching for First Goal, Victory

By UCSB Sports Information | August 27, 2017 | 6:32 p.m.

On the positive side, the UCSB men's soccer team has shut out its first two opponents of the season.

The Gauchos, however, haven't been to support their defense with any goals.

For the second straight game, they played to a 0-0 draw, this time against Siena on Sunday afternoon at Harder Stadium.

The back-to-back stalemates mark the first time since 2008 that the Gauchos have been held without a goal in two consecutive matches.

"I thought that we had good energy on the field and I thought we started well," said UCSB coach Tim Vom Steeg. "We had some good things going and then like most Sunday afternoon games, as the game goes on it becomes a grind."

UCSB dominated possession throughout the contest and pressured the ball on the defensive end, thwarting any offensive attack from Siena. The Gauchos held the Saints without a shot in the first half and outshot its opponent 17-5 overall.   

UCSB had its fair share of looks at goal and generated 13 corner kicks, including four in the final overtime period alone/ But it could not find the back of the net.

Seo-In Kim and Rodney Michael nearly put the Gauchos on the scoreboard with great looks in the first half. In the 12th minute, Kim had a close-range shot from the six-yard box that was deflected away by the Saints keeper. Michael fired a free kick from the corner of the box that the keeper got just enough of his hands on to knock over the goal.  

"The reality is we didn't do enough in the final third to really threaten, and when we did threaten we missed on the final pass," Vom Steeg said.

Playing without an attacking midfielder, UCSB often had five forwards on the pitch and missed key passing from the midfield role.

In the second half, Jan Ilskens had a chance from point-blank range but fired just to the left of the goal. As the minutes ticked down in regulation, the Gauchos earned another corner that Brandon Magpayo crossed in to Frazer Poulter, who headed the ball just wide.

In the overtime periods, Noah Billingsley gave UCSB a look at a golden goal after slicing through the defense to make his way into the box, but collided with the oncoming keeper Aleks Radosavljevic to halt the attempt. Michael generated a trio of corners in the final two minutes of play, but a goal was not in the cards for the Gauchos on Sunday.

Ilskens and Billingsley shared game-high honors with four shots apiece while Michael tallied three and Kim added two.  Radosavljevic notched eight saves to come away with the draw.

"We've had two straight games making sure we won our 18-yard box," Vom Steeg said. "That's two shutouts for our freshman goalie, so we just have to hang our hats on that for the next four or five games until we figure out how to score a goal."

UCSB will search for that elusive first goal of the season on the road this Friday, Sept. 1 at University of San Diego.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 