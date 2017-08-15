UCSB Men’s Soccer to Play Mexico’s Club America U20 Team at Harder Stadium

Soccer

UCSB’s Randy Mendoza loves it any time his favorite Mexican professional soccer team Chivas of Guadalajara beats rival Club America.

His Gaucho soccer teammate Josue Salgado, on the other hand, grew up as a fan of Mexico City’s Club America and takes pride when it wins El Super Classico showdown against Chivas.

On Sunday, Sept. 17, Mendoza and Salgado will get the opportunity to play against Club America as the iconic Mexican club brings its Under-20 team to Harder Stadium for an international friendly match against the UCSB men’s team. Kickoff is at noon.

UCSB coach Tim Vom Steeg and game coordinator and promoter Marco Ybarra announced the details of the game at a press conference on Tuesday at Harder Stadium.

For Mendoza, the game is opportunity to beat the bitter rival of his beloved Chivas.

“I’m a Chivas fan, so it’s going to be such a great game to play them,” he said. “All my family is going to be here. I love it.”

For Salgado, being on the field with the team he’s watched since he was child is like a dream come true.

“I’m really excited to play this game because ever since I was a kid this was the team I was a fan of,” he said. “I remember first watching them when Memo Ochoa was in goal and Cuauhtémoc Blanco was their star, and everybody loved him.

“This is like a dream come true for me and it’s going to be a special day because it’s the 17th and Mexican independence day is the 16th.”

The game is part UCSB’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

UCSB men’s soccer has made it a tradition of playing teams from Mexico. Since 2009, the Gauchos have four times played against the country’s youth national teams, twice against the under-17 squad and twice against the U20s. They took on the U17s during the offseason last March and the game drew a full house at San Marcos High.

Vom Steeg is excited this international game is being played during UCSB’s regular season.

“We had an exciting match with the U17s in March at San Marcos, but it’s not the same as playing UCSB in Harder Stadium in the fall, when we are in full swing and feel like we can put a real good product on the field and, at the same time, invite our fans to come and watch what I think is going to be a real exciting game,” said Vom Steeg.

The Gaucho coach said he would like to see college teams follow the calendar set up by soccer’s organizing body, FIFA, and play international matches on “FIFA play dates.”

Ybarra said he is hopeful they can do more games like this annually.

Tickets for the UCSB-Club America U20 game are $20 for an adult general admission and $15 for senior, youth and military; $30 for an adult premium seat and $25 for senior, youth and military.

Tickets are available at Aggressive Soccer (835 Milpas St.) in Santa Barbara; Aggressive Soccer Warehouse (93 B Castillian Dr.) in Goleta; Extreme Soccer (401 N. Milpas) in Santa Barbara and Soccer Action USA (338 E. Betteravia Rd. Unit C) in Santa Maria.

Tickets also can be purchased at the UCSB ticket office (893-UCSB) or at UCSBgauchos.com/tickets.