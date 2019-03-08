Pixel Tracker

Tennis

UCSB Men’s Tennis Blanks Pepperdine

By UCSB Sports Information | March 8, 2019 | 6:45 p.m.

The UCSB men's tennis team posted its first sweep of the season on Friday, blanking Pepperdine, 7-0.

The Gauchos (5-4) have now won two straight after dropping its previous three matches and are now back in the plus column.

In doubles, lineup changes seemed to spark a Gaucho team that had been struggling in earning that point the past few matches. Before today, UCSB had lost the doubles point in two of its last three matches, both of those matches resulted in losses. 

The changes were not completely new teams, however, as Victor Krustev and Joseph Guillin, a former duo from last year, teamed up at the No. 2 spot, while Joseph Rotheram and Alex Dominguez Soto, ranked No. 80 in the country, teamed up for the first time in dual match season after playing well together in the fall.

"We really liked how Joey [Rotheram] and Victor [Krustev] played together so we were a bit hesitant to split them up but we knew we needed a spark and I would say in this very limited sample it looks like we made the right choice," Marty Davis said. 

Both pairs dominated their matches as Krustev and Guillin blanked Pepperdine's No. 2 squad and Rotheram and Dominguez Soto won 6-2 at the No. 3 court to take the point. The top duo comprised of senior standouts Nicolas Moreno de Alboran and Anders Holm were close to picking up a win but were in a battle when the match was called at 5-4.

In singles, the majority of the matches were dominated by UCSB. First, senior Hironori Koyanagi played his best match of the year besting his opponent 6-0, 6-1 for his second-straight win.

Shortly after, Rotheram kept up his singles hot streak winning his fourth-straight match behind a 6-1, 6-2 victory. The sophomore is now 4-3 on the year.

Guillin, ranked No. 39 in the country, sealed the win for the Gauchos with a 6-2, 6-2 straight-set win improving to 6-3 on the year. 

UCSB will take on Loyola Marymount at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 at the Rec Cen Courts.

