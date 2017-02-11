UCSB Men’s Tennis Defeats Pacific

The UCSB men's tennis team posted a solid road win over Pacific squad on Saturday. The win boosts the Gauchos' record to 3-1 on the season.
UCSB's No. 1 doubles team of Morgan Mays and Simon Freund got the Gauchos off to a good start in Stockton, racing to a 6-1 win. The No. 2 duo of Nicolas Moreno de Alboran and Anders Holm sealed the doubles point with a 6-3 win.
Freund, Cody Rakela and Holm, playing at the 3, 5 and 6 singles positions, respectively, made short work of their Tiger opponents, sweeping their matches in straight sets, none of which were closer than 6-2, to put four points on the board and post the Gauchos' third win of the season. Chase Masciorini was beaten at the No. 4 position.