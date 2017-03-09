UCSB Men’s Tennis Edged by No. 9 Baylor, 4-3

Tennis

The UCSB men's tennis team fell short against No. 9 Baylor, 4-3, at the Rec Cen courts this afternoon.

The Gauchos won the opening doubles point, behind wins from No. 6 nationally ranked Morgan Mays and Simon Freund at the No. 1 position and a stunning 7-6 (8) win at the No. 3 position by Cody Rakela and Kristian Prior.

"It was clearly the best performance of the year at the third position, as the Gaucho tandem beat the Nos. 1 and 2 singles players from Baylor," said UCSB coach Marty Davis.

UCSB put themselves in position to pull off the upset by winning the first set in three of the six singles matches. Chase Masciorini won his fifth straight match at the No. 6 slot in straight sets and Anders Holm also battled to victory on court four. Unfortunately for the Gauchos, Nicolas Moreno de Alboran was taken down by Maxime Tchoutakian, ranked 35th in the nation, at the No. 2 position and beaten 6-1 in the third and final set sealing the win for the Bears.

The Gaucho men are now 6-4 on the season, all four loses coming aganst teams in the top 20, and three have been narrow 4-3 set backs.

The Gauchos rebound quickly for a match against New Mexico on Friday at the Rec Cen at 1:30 p.m.