Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:27 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

UCSB Men’s Tennis Gives UCLA a Battle in 5-2 Loss

By UCSB Sports Information | January 21, 2017 | 5:42 p.m.

The UCSB men's tennis team pushed UCLA, falling in the final two matches in three sets, to surrender a 5-2 defeat to the Bruins on Saturday in Los Angeles.

UCSB finishes its first month of regular season play with a 2-1 record.

Coach Marty Davis said there were some positives to take out of this tough matchup.

"Not the result that we wanted, but I'm proud of our guys for how well they competed and giving themselves a chance," said Davis. "Playing a nationally ranked team is never an easy task but (we) played with a lot of energy today and we can carry this heading into season."

Transfers Simon Freund and Morgan Mays set the tone for Santa Barbara. In the No. 1 doubles match, the nationally ranked duo won 6-3 against UCLA's Martin Redlicki and Evan Zhu.

The Gauchos then carried that momentum in to the next match as Nicolas Moreno de Alboran and Anders Holm tight roped past Joseph Di Giulio and Austin Rapp for a 7-5 finish.

UCLA came out swinging in its first two single matches. Austin Rapp swept Anders Holm 6-1, 6-3 while No. 90 singles-ranked Giulio took both sets between Chase Masciorini with a score of 6-2, 6-3.

 Freund responded with a win of his own edging out Zhu, 6-4, 7-5 victory. Despite a run that put them back in contention, UCLA's Logan Staggs defeated Cody Rakela 6-3, 7-6 swinging the momentum back in favor of the Bruins.

Gage Brymer and Martin Redlicki then closed out singles play for the Bruins winning two out of three sets against Moreno and Mays. 

"It was a good feeling for our team knowing we were so close to taking down one of the best teams in the country," said Freund. "It gives us a lot of confidence going forward in the season and makes us hungrier to reach our goal of finishing top 20 in the country."

 Next up for Santa Barbara is a road match against University of Pacific on February 11th at 1 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara 2, No. 7 UCLA 7

Sunset Canyon Recreation Center- Los Angeles, CA
Jan 21, 2017
Doubles 
1. Freund/Mays (UCSB) def. Redlicki/Zhu (UCLA) 6-3 
2. Moreno de Alboran/Holm (UCSB) def. Di Giulio/Rapp (UCLA) 7-5 
3. Brymer/Staggs (UCLA) vs. Masciorini/Kristian Prior (UCSB) 5-5, unfinished 
 
Singles 
1. #11 Gage Brymer (UCLA) def. N .Moreno de Alboran (UCSB) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 
2. Martin Redlicki (UCLA) def. #96 Morgan Mays (UCSB) 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 
3. Simon Freund (UCSB) def. Evan Zhu (UCLA) 6-4, 7-5 
4. #90 Joseph Di Giulio (UCLA) def. Chase Masciorini (UCSB) 6-2, 6-3 
5. Logan Staggs (UCLA) def. Cody Rakela (UCSB) 6-3, 7-6 
6. Austin Rapp (UCLA) def. Anders Holm (UCSB) 6-1, 6-3 
 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 