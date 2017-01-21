UCSB Men’s Tennis Gives UCLA a Battle in 5-2 Loss

Tennis

The UCSB men's tennis team pushed UCLA, falling in the final two matches in three sets, to surrender a 5-2 defeat to the Bruins on Saturday in Los Angeles.

UCSB finishes its first month of regular season play with a 2-1 record.

Coach Marty Davis said there were some positives to take out of this tough matchup.

"Not the result that we wanted, but I'm proud of our guys for how well they competed and giving themselves a chance," said Davis. "Playing a nationally ranked team is never an easy task but (we) played with a lot of energy today and we can carry this heading into season."

Transfers Simon Freund and Morgan Mays set the tone for Santa Barbara. In the No. 1 doubles match, the nationally ranked duo won 6-3 against UCLA's Martin Redlicki and Evan Zhu.

The Gauchos then carried that momentum in to the next match as Nicolas Moreno de Alboran and Anders Holm tight roped past Joseph Di Giulio and Austin Rapp for a 7-5 finish.

UCLA came out swinging in its first two single matches. Austin Rapp swept Anders Holm 6-1, 6-3 while No. 90 singles-ranked Giulio took both sets between Chase Masciorini with a score of 6-2, 6-3.

Freund responded with a win of his own edging out Zhu, 6-4, 7-5 victory. Despite a run that put them back in contention, UCLA's Logan Staggs defeated Cody Rakela 6-3, 7-6 swinging the momentum back in favor of the Bruins.

Gage Brymer and Martin Redlicki then closed out singles play for the Bruins winning two out of three sets against Moreno and Mays.

"It was a good feeling for our team knowing we were so close to taking down one of the best teams in the country," said Freund. "It gives us a lot of confidence going forward in the season and makes us hungrier to reach our goal of finishing top 20 in the country."

Next up for Santa Barbara is a road match against University of Pacific on February 11th at 1 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara 2, No. 7 UCLA 7

Sunset Canyon Recreation Center- Los Angeles, CA

Jan 21, 2017

Doubles

1. Freund/Mays (UCSB) def. Redlicki/Zhu (UCLA) 6-3

2. Moreno de Alboran/Holm (UCSB) def. Di Giulio/Rapp (UCLA) 7-5

3. Brymer/Staggs (UCLA) vs. Masciorini/Kristian Prior (UCSB) 5-5, unfinished



Singles

1. #11 Gage Brymer (UCLA) def. N .Moreno de Alboran (UCSB) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

2. Martin Redlicki (UCLA) def. #96 Morgan Mays (UCSB) 6-1, 5-7, 6-4

3. Simon Freund (UCSB) def. Evan Zhu (UCLA) 6-4, 7-5

4. #90 Joseph Di Giulio (UCLA) def. Chase Masciorini (UCSB) 6-2, 6-3

5. Logan Staggs (UCLA) def. Cody Rakela (UCSB) 6-3, 7-6

6. Austin Rapp (UCLA) def. Anders Holm (UCSB) 6-1, 6-3

