UCSB Men’s Tennis Knocks Off Washington

Tennis

The UC Santa Barbara men's tennis team finished off a terrific homestand with a 4-1 victory against the University of Washington on Tuesday.

"We are pumped to come up with this win," said UCSB coach Marty Davis. "Anytime you beat a team from a power conference it feels good. Overall, are really putting forth a great team effort right now."

UCSB (8-5 overall) has now won five of its last six matches, with all five of those triumphs coming at home. Their only loss during that stretch was at then-No. 20 UCLA. As for Washington (5-11 overall), it has now lost two straight matches and remains winless on the road with an 0-8 mark.

One common point in the Gauchos last few wins is the fact that they have won the doubles point in each of those matches. That continued on Tuesday.

"I think we have found our teams for the rest of the year and it is exciting," Davis said. "Everyone is playing at a high level and for Nic (Moreno de Alboran) and Anders (Holm) it's hard to come up with wins at No. 1, so having two good teams at 2 and 3 really helps us," Davis said.

First, Joseph Rotheram and Alex Dominguez Soto improved to 3-1 on court three with a 6-1 victory. Then, sophomore sensation Victor Krustev and junior Joseph Guillin sealed the point with a 6-3 win on court two.

The pairing of Krustev and Guillin continues to be a wonderful decision as the duo improved to 5-0 in dual match play.

With the win on courts two and three, the match on court one involving Moreno de Alboran/Holm and ranked UW duo Davis/Foley was called at 3-4 with advantage to the Huskies pair.

In singles, the Gauchos showed a lot of strength across the board but it would be the Huskies who struck first.

Over on court five, Washington's Ewen Lumsden bested senior Hironori Koyanagi in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2 to tie the match at 1-1.

UCSB countered with three straight wins, however, to take the victory. First, No. 103-ranked Krustev defeated his opponent 6-4, 6-0 to improve to 10-2 on the year. He is the first Gaucho to earn the double-digit win mark this season and holds the best dual match singles record on the team.

Later, No. 12 senior co-captain Moreno de Alboran improved to 8-3 in dual-match play with a tough 6-2, 7-5 victory over Enzo Sommer and put UCSB up 3-1.

Finally, Holm (who also recently was awarded UCSB's Big West Scholar-Athlete of the Year Honor) sealed the match with a three-set win, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

This is the first time Holm has been able to string together two straight wins this year and he also improves to 5-7 this season. He is also now 4-2 on the No. 6 court.

The match was decided to not be played out until the end but No. 48 Guillin was en rout to a win being up 5-0 in the third set on court two. Over on court four, Rotheram was down 1-0 in the third.

For UCSB, this was the second win against a Pac-12 opponent. the Gauchos are now 2-2 against the Pac-12 this season.

UCSB faces off against the University of Denver (6-7 overall) at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 31 at Denver Tennis Park.

UC Santa Barbara 4, University of Washington 1

DOUBLES

1) Holm/Moreno de Alboran (UCSB) vs. No. 41 Davis/Foley (UW) - 3-4 unfinished

2) Guillin/Krustev (UCSB) def. Lam/Sommer (UW) - 6-3

3) Rotheram/Dominguez Soto (UCSB) def. Lumsden/Torocsik (UW) - 6-1

Order of finish: 3, 2

UCSB wins doubles point.

SINGLES

1) No. 12 Nicolas Moreno de Alboran (UCSB) def. Enzo Sommer (UW) - 6-2, 7-5

2) No. 48 Joseph Guillin (UCSB) vs. Piers Foley (UW) - 7-5, 2-6, 5-0 unfinished

3) No. 103 Victor Krustev (UCSB) def. Jack Davis (UW) - 6-4, 6-0

4) Joseph Rotheram (UCSB) vs. Ernesto Turegano (UW) - 2-6, 7-6, 0-1 unfinished

5) Ewen Lumsden (UW) def. Hironori Koyanagi - 6-1, 6-2

6) Anders Holm (UCSB) def. Sebastian Hawken (UW) - 6-1, 4-6, 6-1

Order of finish: 5, 3, 1, 6*